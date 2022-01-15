Veronika Ozimek, Chesterton race to wins at Duneland Athletic Conference swimming

The Wyoming signee battled with former Hobart standout Emma Wright for 100 freestyle bragging rights last season, finishing fifth in the state behind Wright in second.

Ozimek will look to reach a higher podium spot at the state finals in Indianapolis next month in addition to likely swimming the 50 freestyle and a pair of Trojan relays rather than three relays and the 100 freestyle like last year.

“She definitely kind of has the open water there until we get to the state meet not having Emma there,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “Last year was kind of her breakthrough year where it all came together…The main thing is just trying to come back because she did have some setbacks early in the season.”

As a sprinter, Ozimek doesn’t have room for error. She said she’s been shaving a tenth or two at her turns but that there’s still fine tuning yet to do.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” she said. “I set high standards for myself because I feel like I can accomplish them.”