Veronika Ozimek, Chesterton race to wins at Duneland Athletic Conference swimming

ST. JOHN – Chesterton assistant swim coach Vanessa Krause owns the program’s girls record in the 100 freestyle.
Senior Veronika Ozimek wants to change that.
“I’ve had my eyes on it since I started swimming at Chesterton,” she said during the girls Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Lake Central. The Trojans (474) claimed the team title for a 23rd consecutive season ahead of Lake Central (379) and Crown Point (353).
Ozimek won the 100 freestyle in 52.77 seconds, still a ways away from Krause’s 49.85-second time she set in 2016. But Ozimek wasn’t wearing a race suit and naturally hasn’t tapered yet. Still, the win in the 100 freestyle paired with her conference title in the 50 freestyle (24.13) gave Ozimek a boost of confidence.
“Honestly this really helps me a lot,” she said. “It’s been a really tough season for me so far and to go out there and swim fast and faster than I thought I would makes me really excited for the rest of the year. I’m really happy with how I swam.”
A shoulder injury delayed the start of Ozimek’s training longer than she’d have liked. But two individual wins to go along with relay victories in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle helped assure Ozimek she was still on track heading into sectionals and the state meet.
The Wyoming signee battled with former Hobart standout Emma Wright for 100 freestyle bragging rights last season, finishing fifth in the state behind Wright in second.
Ozimek will look to reach a higher podium spot at the state finals in Indianapolis next month in addition to likely swimming the 50 freestyle and a pair of Trojan relays rather than three relays and the 100 freestyle like last year.
“She definitely kind of has the open water there until we get to the state meet not having Emma there,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “Last year was kind of her breakthrough year where it all came together…The main thing is just trying to come back because she did have some setbacks early in the season.”
As a sprinter, Ozimek doesn’t have room for error. She said she’s been shaving a tenth or two at her turns but that there’s still fine tuning yet to do.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” she said. “I set high standards for myself because I feel like I can accomplish them.”
The Trojans continued their conference dominance with victories in 200 medley (1:48.21), 200 freestyle (1:42.14) and 400 freestyle relays (3:35.63). Sophomore Rachel Dildine won both the 200 freestyle (1:52.98) and 100 butterfly (57.08). Senior Alana Jardenil took the 200 individual medley (2:08.38) and came just 0.06 seconds off resetting her own conference record in her win in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.48).
Crown Point's Bella Tufts won the 500 freestyle in 5:11.90. The freshman began her first high school season thinking she’d be a sprinter but has adapted to the longer races. Besides the 500 freestyle win, she was runner-up to Dildine in the 200 freestyle.
Tufts was at a loss for words trying to figure out how she’d won.
“I don’t even know,” she said. “I came here to have fun and cheer on my teammates and then that happened.”
Valparaiso junior Lindsey Giesler defended her diving title and Lake Central senior Jourie Wilson took the top spot in the 100 backstroke (57.02). Wilson’s time was only 0.6 seconds shy of what she swam to ninth place in last year’s state meet which she said is proof that additional strength training LC has implemented is working.
“I’m excited to see what’s to come because I know how much work myself and the entire team are putting in,” Wilson said. “If we trust the training and do what we need to do over the next three weeks, the biggest meets can go phenomenally.”
Lake Central coach Jeff Kilinski joked that early in the year he’d questioned why he added the girls coaching job on top of his boys coaching duties with an underclassmen-heavy girls team. But finishing runner up to Chesterton in the DAC makes all the changes worth it.
“This gives our girls confidence,” Kilinski said. “If you watched the girls they were all happy, cheering and yelling. It makes them confident and makes me confident, too. That’s what it’s all about.”