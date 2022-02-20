‘What if I can’t be me anymore?’ Crown Point’s Abbie Werner makes remarkable recovery to swim at state

CROWN POINT — In the photograph, Abbie Werner is smiling.

It’s not her usual smile, mouth cracked wide, revealing her teeth. Her lips are pressed together, nearly forming a straight line. But it’s a smile, nonetheless.

It’s April 23, 2021. She’s wearing her blue hospital gown and standing in front of a bathroom sink inside Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. She gives two thumbs up, shortly before an IV is placed in her left arm, readying her for a six-hour surgery to remove a baseball-sized tumor from her back.

For who knows how long, the tumor grew. It announced its presence with back pain shortly after the end of her junior swim season at Crown Point. Then the loss of feeling in her legs. Once it was discovered an emergency surgery and spinal fusion became immediately necessary.

The Werner family trusted the doctors, but nobody can promise a perfect spinal operation without consequences. Susan Werner, Abbie’s mother, took the photograph of her daughter minutes before her operation not knowing how important it might one day be. What if the surgeons slipped? What if they caught it too late?

“I wanted the picture of her standing,” Susan said, “because I didn’t know if she’d ever walk again.”

'I don’t think I handled it well'

Abbie was out for breakfast with her boyfriend at Cracker Barrel. Her back still hurt.

She’d gotten used to the nagging pain in early April. At first it was just a nuisance. It was the sort of thing competitive swimmers like her became accustomed to coping with. She’d been swimming since she was 7 years old and figured her body was still recovering from the end of a high school swim season. She’d get a massage and the pain would dissipate but it just kept coming back.

Being in the water always felt natural. She was an anchor on the Bulldogs’ relay teams and one of the most reliable distance swimmers on a roster she’d soon captain. She’d pushed her body hard during her junior season and was still recovering.

With each passing day things got worse. Werner started dragging her right foot when she walked and eventually all movement became burdensome. She sought medical help. One doctor told her it was a muscle injury. Another said the same. Tests revealed she was a healthy teenage girl by all counts.

Only it didn’t get better. Within two weeks she lost all feeling from her lowest rib down.

“It was terrifying,” Werner said.

Her pediatrician requested a CT scan. The results came back April 21 while she was having her breakfast. She ignored the incoming call from the hospital, figuring if something was seriously wrong they would contact her mother.

They did.

Werner returned home to find her mom crying.

“Unfortunately I got the news right as she was walking through the door,” Susan said.

At that point the details were still murky. What they did know was that something didn’t look right in Abbie’s back and she needed to go to a hospital right away.

The Werners gathered their phone chargers and packed comfortable clothes for a trip to the Crown Point emergency room. Abbie passed out when the nurses drew her blood from the corner of the office since no proper hospital rooms were available.

The staff eventually moved her to a room doctors and nurses normally held meetings in while waiting for an ambulance to come and transport her to Lurie’s.

“Even at this point we knew nothing,” Abbie said. “All we knew was something was really wrong.”

The doctors at Lurie’s conducted a three-hour MRI. She wasn’t expecting it to last nearly that long and wound up having a panic attack around the middle of the scan. She felt scared. She was confused.

Fifteen people surrounded Werner when she emerged from the scan. On the screen was an X-ray of her back prominently displaying a tumor the size of a baseball connected to the middle of her spine and causing a lump. They had found the source of the problem.

Abbie went into a panic again.

“I don’t think I handled it well,” she said.

Evicting Phil

Don’t call it a tumor.

Call it Phil.

That was Abbie’s request to everyone. Her parents. Her friends. The nurses. The doctors.

The word tumor seemed too scary. It was bad for her anxiety.

Phil was better.

“At that point I figured it’s funny so let’s try and make the best out of the situation,” Werner said. “I had amazing nurses and made really good connections with all of them. The morning after we found Phil they already had a sign hanging on my room letting everyone know he was going to be evicted.”

Phil was an aneurysmal bone cyst. It’s a sort of benign, blood-filled tumor that eats away at a bone while continuing to expand and grow. It decompressed Werner’s spinal cord from her T3 to T7 vertebrae which essentially made her spine one quarter of the length it should be.

Step one to getting rid of Phil was an angiogram. That came the day after they found him.

The next day, April 23, was Phil’s eviction day. Her surgeons removed the tumor and filled the area with a bone graft. The surgery was a success.

“So I’m literally a robot now,” Werner said. “I have a fusion and all of this stuff in me now. I wake up from the surgery and I’m 72 hours into finding everything out and had two huge surgeries and honestly it was all just overwhelming. It was so crazy.”

With Phil no longer in her back the question became how much damage he did before he left. Nobody was quite sure how much mobility she’d lost or would have to regain. What they did know is that she’d need to relearn to walk again. Her physical therapy mostly consisted of balancing exercises that would test her to stand on one foot and then the other. Regaining her balance was the trickiest part.

The rehabilitation was mentally exhausting. Some of Werner’s days in the hospital were good. Others were bad. She questioned why she needed to go through such a traumatic experience and didn’t know what to make of her future. She talked about these things with the hospital therapists who would come by and speak with her. They, along with the other staff members, kept Abbie sane.

The therapists introduced Abbie to Wolfie. He’s a weighted stuffed animal of a husky with gray fur and white paws. Abbie became attached. Wolfie was part coping mechanism, part friend and part recovery partner. To this day, wherever Abbie goes, Wolfie goes.

“It’s like when you give a baby a blanket,” she said. “Even now I can’t sleep without him.”

Werner stayed at Lurie’s for one week. Susan never left. Her father, Kevin, stayed as many hours as he could but also went back and forth between home, taking care of younger brother KC. They never wanted Abbie to be alone. At one point some of Abbie’s friends organized a Zoom meeting that she fell asleep during the middle of. She was exhausted.

The successful surgery was a relief to them all. The next part was tricky.

Werner needed to learn to walk again.

“It’s hard to explain to someone who hasn’t ever had to relearn to do something you’ve always known how to do,” Abbie said. “For a couple of weeks I was just kind of living life in pain the entire time, to be honest with you.”

Those first few steps, Susan recalls, were rough. Abbie dragged her foot. She moved slowly and in clear pain. Standing upright without falling over was a challenge in and of itself.

But she was standing again.

'What if I can’t be me anymore?'

The first three months of physical therapy were designed for Abbie to return to a normal life. Only it wasn’t normal. Not for her.

“I live in the water,” Abbie said. “I live and breathe in the water.”

It took six months for Werner’s doctors to clear her to return to the pool. When she told her Crown Point coaches — Bryon Angerman and Blake Yeager — that she planned to be back with the team neither was surprised but both were skeptical.

After Werner’s sophomore year, she underwent surgery to reconstruct her knee after dislocating her kneecap not once but twice. It took two operations, some nails and some screws to stabilize her knee in place. She rehabbed in time to compete her junior season.

But this was different.

“The hardest part about it was she has expectations that go through the roof,” Yeager said. “You love that as a coach but you hate that as a coach, too, because you know she’s willing to do anything to get back to where she was but you’re constantly worried about her hurting herself. It’s not like a shoulder injury where if you hurt your shoulder you can recover. If you hurt your back, she might not be able to walk again.”

Werner’s first proper day back in the water was Oct. 23, six months to the day after her surgery. It was also Crown Point’s opening day of practice.

Werner’s training wasn’t what she was accustomed to. Before the tumor she was a distance swimmer. Her practices consisted of thousands of yards to build endurance. Now her coaches pegged her to swim the 50-yard freestyle, the shortest race distance, reasoning that it wouldn’t take as long for Werner to build up enough endurance.

Angerman designed three practice schedules. One for the medley swimmers. The second was for freestylers.

The third was Werner’s.

“I didn’t even honestly know what she could do,” Angerman said. “There was part of me that just wanted to keep her away from other swimmers who could run into her accidentally. As a coach, you’re thinking if she can only swim 15 minutes a day how am I ever going to get her in shape, let alone get her off the blocks or making turns again?”

Werner started small with water aerobics. Before long she was swimming one length of the pool, turning around and coming back. Some practices she felt like her old self. Others she’d leave after half an hour crying because of the pain.

The hardest part was feeling like she was letting people down.

“It was so frustrating and really scary,” Werner said. “Like, what if I’m not able to swim? Or what if my stroke looks ugly? I was just worried. I was worried about letting my coaches down. I hated that. They used to rely on me in relays, you know? I’m a racer. So I’ll race anyone. But what if I can’t be me anymore?”

Werner met with Angerman during Christmas break to discuss what their plan was with sectionals six weeks away. She’d been able to build some endurance, turn again and get off the blocks but she wasn’t nearly quick enough. Angerman told her there was no shame in stopping but if she was going to make the sectional roster he needed six hard weeks from her.

She was in.

“All right then,” Angerman said. “Let’s go.”

'I just thank God she’s OK'

Werner needed to become a sprinter.

In distance events like the 200 or 500 that she was used to she knew she always had time to make up for a bad start or missed turn. In the 50, all she got was one start and one turn. She became a perfectionist. It was part of the race craft.

In her first races she’d be in the 27-second bracket. Then she got down to 26 seconds. During the sectional prelims at Munster High School she swam the 50 in 25.08 seconds to take the top seed.

Three days later, she won the finals to earn a spot at state.

“I couldn’t believe what happened,” she said. “I won the 50. I just kept telling myself I won the 50, and I didn’t know how I did it. It was just such a proud moment. Like, what? How does this happen. It’s so crazy to me.”

Susan cried.

“She had so much joy on her face,” she said. “She knew she could do it the whole time.”

Later that week Abbie swam in the state finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. She finished 35th out of 36 swimmers.

When the race ended she turned, saw her time and smiled wide.

“I was just so happy,” Abbie said. “I was above the moon. Just happy, you know? It was kind of bittersweet because it was my last swim but it was just a happy moment.”

Susan still keeps that photo, the one of her daughter in the Lurie’s bathroom.

It’s in a collage she made along with photos of Phil as a lump before they knew what he was, images of the Werners in the hospital together and other pictures documenting Abbie’s recovery.

She calls it Phil’s journey.

“Every time I look at that photo I just thank God she’s OK,” Susan said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.