10 girls tennis players to watch in 2021

Gina Chiarella, Jr., Crown Point

Was poised for a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs before spring sports were canceled.

Toni Daniels, Taylor Schultz, Sr., Kankakee Valley

The former singles players asked to finish their high school careers as a doubles team and will make a formidable duo for the Kougars.

Sydney Jackson, Sr., Merrillville

Jackson was stopped by Pastoret at the regional final as a sophomore in the individual state tournament.

Addison Kasch, Sr., Hobart

The Brickies’ top returner will provide some stability at No. 1 singles.

Addy Klawitter, Sr., Munster

The Mustangs only returning all-state player will be counted on as the area’s best program navigates a season in transition.

Peyton Martinson, Sr., Chesterton

The Chesterton lineup isn’t finalized but Martinson was a talented No. 1 singles player in 2019.

Abby McBride, Sr., Valparaiso