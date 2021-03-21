 Skip to main content
10 girls tennis players to watch in 2021
GIRLS TENNIS | SEASON PREVIEW

10 girls tennis players to watch in 2021

Gina Chiarella, Jr., Crown Point

Was poised for a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs before spring sports were canceled.

Toni Daniels, Taylor Schultz, Sr., Kankakee Valley

The former singles players asked to finish their high school careers as a doubles team and will make a formidable duo for the Kougars.

Sydney Jackson, Sr., Merrillville

Jackson was stopped by Pastoret at the regional final as a sophomore in the individual state tournament.

Addison Kasch, Sr., Hobart

The Brickies’ top returner will provide some stability at No. 1 singles.

Addy Klawitter, Sr., Munster

The Mustangs only returning all-state player will be counted on as the area’s best program navigates a season in transition.

Peyton Martinson, Sr., Chesterton

The Chesterton lineup isn’t finalized but Martinson was a talented No. 1 singles player in 2019.

Abby McBride, Sr., Valparaiso

Will combine with Pastoret to give Valpo what one Duneland Athletic Conference coach says will be the area’s best 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup.

Rose Pastoret, Sr., Valparaiso

She made the final four as a freshman at Marquette, then the final eight as a sophomore with the Vikings.

Molly Reed, Sr., LaPorte

Reed leads a sectional championship Slicers team that lost quite a bit over the last two seasons.

Dana Savarino, Sr., Highland

The Munster transfer was all-district and all-state as a sophomore, winning sectional, regional and semistate titles.

