GARY — When Calumet boys tennis coach Ryan Vondrak drove past the Griffith tennis courts with his wife a few Saturdays ago, he stopped in disbelief.
Daniel Nieto, Vondrak’s No. 1 singles player, was on the courts practicing with his uncle Neil Schmidt under what little light they had at 9:30 p.m. Vondrak didn’t know it at the time, but it was their second training session of the day. Earlier in the evening they were at Calumet’s courts.
“I texted Daniel and asked him what he was doing, and he said he wanted to get on those courts because we played Griffith that following Monday,” Vondrak said. “He wanted to get used to the courts. That sort of dedication is unbelievable and so rare.”
Come Monday, Nieto went on to win his match against Griffith handily. Vondrak said that was no coincidence.
Nieto, a junior, holds a firm grip on Calumet’s No. 1 singles spot and aims to make a run come the state tournament thanks to what Vondrak describes as an “unteachable commitment” to crafting his game.
“Every time I’m on the tennis court, I feel like everything that’s bothering me or any problems I might have just go away,” Nieto said. “That’s why I like it so much. You know how some people have cigarettes? Well, this is mine.”
It’s certainly healthier.
“He does everything you could possibly ask from a student-athlete and then goes and does even more,” Vondrak said.
Nieto gravitated toward tennis at an early age. The game runs in the family. His brothers — one older and one younger — and uncle all play regularly with one another.
Nieto immediately jumped into the No. 3 singles spot as a freshman, went 10-5 as the No. 1 player his sophomore season and is 5-1 so far as a junior. The lone loss came in a tight three-set match against Kankakee Valley.
Over time, Nieto’s game has evolved.
Freshman season, he simply got the ball back over the net. He played the role of a wall while grinding opponents down with his consistency. He didn’t flinch.
As a sophomore, Nieto added developed skills into his repertoire. He continued to improve over the offseason with the help of additional coaching at Match Point, a tennis club in Griffith, and matches against top talent from across the state in local tournaments.
Now, Nieto tries to go into every match knowing his opponent better than they know themselves. He studies their game during warmups and even researches their previous matches online to see who they’ve beaten or lost to in hopes of scraping up any kind of advantage he can.
“I wish I could take credit for it all, but you can’t coach that kind of stuff. That drive is internal,” Vondrak said. “Since this last summer, he’s taken the biggest leap I’ve seen. Tennis is his life now, and he loves this sport.”
Physically, Nieto is far from overwhelming. He stands just 5-foot-2 and jokes he’s easy to overlook — literally — when playing against some opponents who are near 6-feet.
What he lacks in reach, Nieto makes up for with speed and agility around the net. He relies on a consistent forehand and is fine-tuning a two-handed backhand while also studying professionals for any additional elements he can add into his game.
“The only thing I wish I could fix was being a bit taller, but you can’t fix short,” Nieto said.
Despite the lack of height, Nieto isn’t hard to spot on match days. Just look for his support system.
His grandfather, Jim Schmidt, films matches. His uncle Neil Schmidt isn’t ever too far away either, studying the match.
Jim Schmidt stands as close to the fence as he can and offers encouragement during matches that Nieto says he feeds off of. Neil Schmidt takes notes so he can tinker with Nieto’s game during future practice sessions.
“Watching him have success is a lot of fun,” said Neil Schmidt, who grew up in Munster and lives in Hammond. “I told him that if he constantly played against me, he’d get really good at beating me but that it wouldn’t help much. Now I’d be disappointed if he didn’t beat me.”
Nieto’s immediate goals include racking up additional wins, recruiting more talent to join Calumet’s program and attracting college interest. He wants to play at the next level but admits he still needs to prove he can compete with the best players around.
That’s why he practices, even if that means finding a new court with lights so he can play well into the night.
It’s one of those unteachable things.
“We talk all the time about that passion, that thing that burns inside you,” Vondrak said. “Whatever Daniel has is special.”