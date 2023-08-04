Boys tennis starts next week in Indiana. Get ready by reading the top storylines to look out for in 2023.
Munster seeks semistate
After a torrid season that saw it rip its way to semistate, falling to Culver Academy, Munster is back looking to get its 31st regional title out of the last 33 tries.
Out is senior Danny Sroka, but into that breach step last year's singles No. 2 and No. 3 Mike Fesko and Ethan Walker, who procured the Mustangs' only two wins in their loss to Culver Academy at semistate last season. The No. 1 doubles duo of Adam Muntean and Aarin Gandhi as well as the No. 2 doubles duo of Jack Morton and Yousef Khokhar should return as well, making this a formidable team in the NCC.
Chesterton hopes regional
Chesterton is losing some senior talent from last season, including No. 1 singles player Fabio Haiduc and No. 1 doubles player Conner Engels, but look for Brock Redman, Jai Barath and fellow No. 1 doubles player Luke Sorgic to jump into the void as the Trojans seek to knock off Penn or South Bend St. Joseph's to win their regional for the first time in program history.
While Crown Point had a tough regional draw last season against Munster, Sidney Smith, Luke Sargent and Jared Porter are looking to win another sectional championship this season. Coach Dominic Peretti doesn't know exactly which roles those players will be in just yet, there are high hopes around the Bulldogs upcoming season.
Morton looks to keep it up
Morton made a regional run last season, and with two seniors departing, it's on junior Jovanny Vera to pick up the slack for departing seniors Josh Marquez and Danny Castillo.
LaPorte tries to keep on Slicing
LaPorte brings back their entire singles squad from a regional squad last year, with No. 1 and No. 2 Ethan Wilmsen and Ravi Pillai going into their senior seasons, while No. 3 Drew Bush is going into his junior season. It's an experienced Slicers squad, and they're hoping the experience pays off in sectionals.
Hobart’s Ean Cash Salunga returns a shot during the No. 1 doubles match against Morton during the regional semifinals at Munster Tuesday afternoon.