They have always been in the same friend group.
They have been in the same offseason training groups.
They have lived in the same neighborhood, but one thing Munster seniors Frank Wolf and Zach Schmidt haven’t always been are doubles partners.
That all changed one year ago.
Wolf, who first picked up a tennis racket at the age of 6, has grown into a doubles player. He played No. 1 doubles for junior varsity his freshman year and No. 2 doubles for varsity his sophomore year.
Schmidt got into tennis much later. He was in seventh grade when he started and became more of a singles player, playing No. 1 singles for JV his freshman year and No. 2 singles for varsity his sophomore year.
Going into the fall of 2017, Munster coach Patrick Spohr scrapped the lineup from the previous season and was looking for a position on the court where he could be confident a point would be earned in nearly every match.
“Zach is probably one of our best players,” Spohr said. “Frank is a very, very good doubles player. He’s got the type of game that excels at that spot and I wanted to see how they would play together.”
It was a trial-and-error move. If it didn’t work, Schmidt would most likely be moved back to singles, but Spohr didn’t have to think twice about that.
From the start, the then-juniors clicked.
Schmidt is more of a baseline player and Wolf calls him consistent when he’s back there, but since Schmidt stands at 6-foot-4, he gives opponents problems when he’s up at the net. His wingspan almost takes up the whole service box.
Wolf, on the other hand, likes being at the net. He thrives at fast-paced volleys and likes to put balls away.
Of all the characteristics that molds the two into a good team, Spohr needed just one word to explain it — aggression.
“In doubles, I always tell these kids it’s a race to the net,” Spohr said. “Whoever gets to the net first is going to have a better chance in winning that point.”
Their aggression led to a 21-5 record last year.
Wolf and Schmidt's season ended at semistate when Munster lost to Carmel, the eventual state champion. Wolf and Schmidt were named second team all-state after the season by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
As much as they wanted to get to state, the loss to Carmel didn’t knock their confidence. Instead, it served as motivation. The duo only took a few days off before getting back into the grind for the next season.
“We’d like to advance to the state tournament this year,” Schmidt said. “It’s a huge goal for us. It’s the main goal.”
As successful as last year was, Wolf said they were sloppy at times. Wolf’s older brother, Henry, played tennis as well and would point out small things to his younger brother such as not having his racket up at the net.
It’s the small things, but Wolf and Schmidt are looking to perfect their craft heading into their final season.
“This year our biggest focus is going to be to get everything perfect and doing everything we can to win our matches,” Wolf said.
The reigning regional champion Mustangs are returning all of their players except at No. 3 singles, so Wolf, Schmidt and Spohr are confident in their team’s chances to get over the semistate hump that halted them a year ago.
“My goal for (Wolf and Schmidt) is to push them and prove their game where they are an automatic first-team all-state,” Spohr said. “We really feel good about our chances to get down to state this year. We are a year stronger and a year wiser. We know what we want, and we know how we are going to get it.”