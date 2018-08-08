Leyton Noerenberg, Crown Point, Jr.
Noerenberg was all-state honorable mention for singles a season ago. He was the driving force behind Crown Point’s appearance in the sectional title game last year.
Andrew Walsh, Lake Central, Sr.
Walsh will be the first player under head coach Ralph Holden to play No. 1 singles for all four years of his career, according to Holden. He also was all-state honorable mention last year. As the most experienced member of his team, Walsh will look to lead the Indians to a second-straight sectional championship.
Evan Cecchini, Valparaiso, So.
Cecchini was an all-state honorable mention for singles in his inaugural season in high school tennis.
Kathir Venkat and DJ Fesko, Munster, Jrs.
Munster coach Patrick Spohr already has a solid No. 1 doubles team, but he can count on his No. 2 doubles team of Venkat and Fesko for a point as well. Venkat and Fesko were were all-state honorable mention for doubles a season ago.
Chad Whelan and TBD, Chesterton, Sr.
Whelan’s partner last year, Blake Ellenwood, graduated. The two were all-state honorable mention for doubles last year. Chesterton coach Tom Bour has options for Whelan’s partner, but whoever it is, expect the Trojans duo to make noise in the Region.