Munster
The Mustangs are coming off their state-record 34th regional championship. After graduating just one varsity player, their No. 3 singles player, expect to see the Mustangs in the running for regional title No. 35.
Crown Point
The Bulldogs were defeated 3-2 in the last year’s sectional final by Lake Central, but their returning core will want to avenge that. Led by Leyton Noerenberg at No. 1 singles, Crown Point will look to be the representative from the Crown Point Sectional at this year’s regional.
Lake Central
After graduating their Nos. 2 and 3 singles players, as well as half of their No. 1 doubles team, the Indians hope their experienced players can help them defend the sectional title. Head coach Ralph Holden said the team will be competitive and hopes to be among the top-three Region teams.
Chesterton
The Trojans may have lost their No. 1 singles player, but the returning players got a taste of a sectional championship and regional play as well. They lost to Penn 4-1 in the first round of regionals.
Valparaiso
One reason Chesterton may not advance to regionals this season is its Duneland Athletic Conference rival. The Vikings drew Chesterton in the first round of last year’s sectional and couldn’t edge the Trojans, losing 3-2.