CROWN POINT — Armando Bracco wastes no time on the court.
The Crown Point senior doesn't bounce the ball 15 times before serving or dawdle on changeovers. At one point during his 6-0, 6-0 win over Lake Central's Kyle Kennedy in Thursday's Crown Point sectional title match, Bracco finished a quick huddle with coach Chris Korzeniewski, walked straight to the baseline and served within three seconds.
Bracco has been a force at No. 2 singles this season, and Thursday was just one of many times he has gotten his team's first win as CP beat Lake Central 5-0.
“I think for my team, I like to be the first one off the court to let them know that we already got a point,” Bracco said. “It's comforting, I guess. For my own sake, I just don't think about much.”
Bracco won in less than 45 minutes, and he's used to watching teammates wrap up their matches after he wraps up quickly. Although he isn't a true power player, he has a unique weapon that puzzles opponents: a two-handed forehand.
Very few players use a two-handed forehand. Korzeniewski couldn't think of any local boys players in recent memory who did so. Bulldogs senior No. 1 singles player Leyton Noerenberg said he had to adjust the first time he hit against Bracco, and there's no weaker side to attack.
Bracco started playing tennis late, between his seventh and eighth grade years. At that point, he was thin as a stick and needed a little extra power. He stuck with it after filling out.
“I always felt like I could get more control with it, and I think it throws people off, too,” Bracco said.
CP won No. 3 singles and both doubles matches comfortably, but Noerenberg battled Lake Central sophomore David Spriggs in a physical second set. Spriggs led most of the way and forced long points, but Noerenberg won the last three games to claim a 6-1, 6-4 win.
The Bulldogs will likely face Munster at regionals next week. CP fell 4-1 to the Mustangs on Monday, with Bracco winning and Noerenberg retiring due to an ankle injury.
“It's gonna be a muscle match,” Korzeniewski said. “There's no slapping going on.
Lake Central starts just one senior and projects to return all three singles players next year. The Indians needed a late rally at first doubles to edge Hanover Central 3-2 on Wednesday but look primed to return stronger — especially if Spriggs makes a leap.
“The next step for David is to realize that when he hits a great ground stroke, he can come in,” LC coach Ralph Holden said. “We plan on being in this match next year.”