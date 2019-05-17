CROWN POINT — Before host Crown Point took on Kankakee Valley in the sectional championship, Bulldogs girls tennis coach Brian Elston brought his team together.
He discussed strategies with them, encouraged them to play loose and left his players with one simple message.
"If we play well, we'll be practicing tomorrow morning," Elston said.
A few players jokingly groaned about the possibility of getting up early. Once the competition started, Crown Point held nothing back. The Bulldogs won 5-0 and posed for several pictures with the sectional championship trophy after the match.
"We basically just talked to them about staying focused and not worrying about what's going on outside," Elston said. "We just try to keep them a little bit relaxed. That's a big thing we always work on, and I didn't really see anyone nervous."
Junior Emily Rhee got the Bulldogs off to a strong start by winning her No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-0. She showed off her strength and finesse with an array of backhand and forehand strokes.
But outside of her racket hitting the ball, Rhee was barely audible throughout her match. Even after securing the victory, the junior was reserved and said that she's always had a calm demeanor.
"I was taught to be really chill on the court and not to try and get in your opponent's head," Rhee said. "Just to play your own game and focus on yourself."
Rhee and senior Caroline Johnson are the only returners from last season's varsity squad, and Elston said they have both done a great job of leading the way this year. Johnson teamed with Rebecca Ising to win the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1. And after finishing up fairly quickly, the Bulldogs made sure to cheer on their teammates, including freshman Gina Chiarella.
Out of the 14 athletes competing in the sectional championship Friday, Chiarella was the only freshman. She also won her match in straight sets, but there were moments when Chiarella wavered a bit and traded points with Kankakee Valley sophomore Taylor Schultz. However, whenever Chiarella lost a game, she kept her poise and bounced back to win 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
"This was really nerve-racking because I've never played (in a sectional) before so I didn't know what to expect," Chiarella said. "We hadn't played KV so I'm not going to lie, I was very nervous. But I think I held it together pretty well."
Rhee said it was scary entering her junior campaign with so much roster turnover and wasn't really sure what to expect from her squad. But throughout the season, she believes that Chiarella and the rest of the Bulldogs have continued to improve.
Crown Point will face No. 4-ranked Munster on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Highland Regional, and Elston anticipates that his team will be ready for the challenge. After competing in the Plymouth Invite and Zionsville Invite during the regular season, he doesn't think his players will be caught off guard by any of its forthcoming opponents.
"We took a lot of lumps at the beginning of the year," Elston said. "We played a lot of tough matches to give them some different experiences, and it looks like it's really helped them out because they grew up big time."