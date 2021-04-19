Crown Point junior realizes how much she missed the game

“We’ve got some good players on the team so she had some fights to become the No. 1. We had some nice, competitive matches within ourselves and I think that helps her game,” coach Brian Elston said. “She had to work for it but she got it.”

Taking over at the No. 1 spot was a big moment.

“I wanted it bad,” Chiarella said. “I think the lineup of the team is pretty solid. I think we’re good. I don’t have to worry about if I lose, what the rest of the team is doing because I know they always have my back. I love playing with them and I like when attention is on me, too, so I love (No. 1 singles).”

Chiarella said losing the 2022 season was even more emotionally damaging for the team than it was for her. She feels for the senior class.

Elston believes the lost year hurts the little things that experience can bring, like learning how to handle losing a point or not giving up after losing a first set.

“It’s different playing for yourself (in offseason events) versus playing for your high school,” Elston said. “Maybe your parents or your uncle or someone is there but it’s a big difference when you’re flipping that card for Crown Point.”