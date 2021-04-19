Crown Point junior realizes how much she missed the game

CROWN POINT — Gina Chiarella has a passion for tennis.
It’s easy to see watching the Crown Point junior on the court.
“I’ve been playing for almost 10 years and there hasn't been a day where I didn’t love it. It keeps me fit. It keeps me mentally healthy. It keeps me physically healthy,” Chiarella said. “It gives me something to look forward to every day.”
Chiarella remembers coming to a Crown Point tennis camp as a kid and being coached by former player Jordan Embry. It was a pivotal point in her athletic career. She gave up other sports and concentrated on tennis.
“She was my role model,” Chiarella said. “She coached me for four years. She helped me fall in love with the game and I haven’t looked back.”
Chiarella plays No. 1 singles for Crown Point, which may have established itself as the area’s best with a 4-1 win over Munster last week. The Bulldogs will be the favorite in both the Duneland Athletic Conference and the sectional.
It wasn’t clear cut coming into the year that Chiarella would be playing the other team’s best each match, though.
“We’ve got some good players on the team so she had some fights to become the No. 1. We had some nice, competitive matches within ourselves and I think that helps her game,” coach Brian Elston said. “She had to work for it but she got it.”
Taking over at the No. 1 spot was a big moment.
“I wanted it bad,” Chiarella said. “I think the lineup of the team is pretty solid. I think we’re good. I don’t have to worry about if I lose, what the rest of the team is doing because I know they always have my back. I love playing with them and I like when attention is on me, too, so I love (No. 1 singles).”
Chiarella said losing the 2022 season was even more emotionally damaging for the team than it was for her. She feels for the senior class.
Elston believes the lost year hurts the little things that experience can bring, like learning how to handle losing a point or not giving up after losing a first set.
“It’s different playing for yourself (in offseason events) versus playing for your high school,” Elston said. “Maybe your parents or your uncle or someone is there but it’s a big difference when you’re flipping that card for Crown Point.”
In a way, Chiarella feels like it benefitted her. She was beginning to be burned out from year-round matches. The break gave her a chance to remember why she enjoyed the game.
“I got really upset that we lost it, but it was a good thing and a bad thing,” Chiarella said. “It helped us appreciate things a little more.”
Elston said her Bulldogs teammates like to be around Chiarella. She’s a fun kid who’s easy to get along with.
“It doesn’t matter who she plays with in a drill, no issues with her. She’s almost like another team captain. If I walk away, I know she’s going to get things done the way things should be done,” Elston said. “She’s just a pleasant person to be around.”
Chiarella was considering hanging up her racket after graduating next year. Then, possible scholarship opportunities came.
Balancing sports and school is already difficult at the prep ranks. She wants to major in kinesiology and sports medicine to become a physical therapist, so she expects a difficult study schedule in college.
The early tennis season has already showed her, though, that being around a team may be something she may not be able to give up.
“I love sports. I love all kinds of sports, football, especially,” she said. “I want to be in it forever. I never want to not be around sports.”