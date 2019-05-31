There are tough losses, and then there is Friday’s decisive No. 2 doubles match in the state quarterfinals between Munster and Park Tudor.
The Mustangs team of Maria Delis and Karolina Sroka led 5-2 in both the first and third sets — and had eight match points in the third set — but they could not close out the duo of Lauren Kittle and Ellie Sing either time and lost 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) at Center Grove High School.
The match lasted 3.5 hours, according to Munster coach Patrick Spohr, and when it was done, Park Tudor, ranked No. 2 in the state, had clinched a 3-2 victory over the No. 4 Mustangs.
“A lot of fatigue played a role in it,” Spohr said of Munster’s play at No. 2 doubles. “Along with fatigue, when the time to take advantage of opportunities was there, I think we started to play a little tense.”
He added: “(Delis and Sroka) made errors, and when they made errors it gave Park Tudor more momentum coming in. They just built off that momentum and ended strong.”
It was the first loss of the season for the team of Delis, a junior, and Sroka, a senior.
“When the going got tough, we just made more mistakes,” Spohr said. “That’s kinda what happened there. Hats off to (Kittle and Sing). They were getting closed out on and they had their backs against the wall and that’s pretty much when they played their best tennis.”
Spohr was reached via phone after the match. He said Sroka did not travel home with the team after the match, and he declined to make Delis available for an interview.
The outcome of the dual hinged on the No. 2 doubles match because of victories by Munster sisters Sanjana Tallamraju and Shalini Tallamraju at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.
Sanjana Tallamraju, a freshman, was swept in the second set, but rallied to win 6-1, 0-6, 6-1 to level things at 2-2. After her victory over Lauren Long, Sanjana Tallamraju went to watch Delis and Sroka.
“Definitely nerve-racking,” Sanjana Tallamraju said. “I really couldn’t say anything to them after that loss because that has happened to me so many times. We were all really proud, obviously. But it hurt a lot.”
Spohr lauded junior Shalini Tallamraju — who defeated Jule Schulte 6-3, 6-2 — for sticking to the game plan and honing in on Schulte’s backhand. When Schulte ran around it, Shalini Tallamraju took advantage of the open court, Spohr said.
The game plan for Sanjana Tallamraju was similar — attack the backhand and get Long moving. On a sunny day with the temperature approaching 80 degrees, Sanjana Tallamraju said she tried to wear Long down in the third set.
“I think it was all about playing smart,” Sanjana Tallamraju said. “I tried to save my energy and make her more tired by making her play more balls. It was more mental. I had to make sure that I could stay up and positive about not just my match, but the whole state tournament.”
With the win, Sanjana Tallamraju qualified for the individual singles state tournament June 7 and 8 at Park Tudor in Indianapolis.