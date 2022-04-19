From tennis to TikTok to the Science Olympiad, Lake Central's Ingrid Owczarzak has time for it all

ST. JOHN — After Monday’s tennis practice, Ingrid Owczarzak went home to prepare for Tuesday’s Academic Super Bowl qualifier — both English and science.

The expectation was that she’d be ready for bed around 11 p.m. It was a pretty typical evening. The Indians senior has a lot going on.

Owczarzak moved from No. 1 doubles to No. 2 singles this season. She’s ranked near the top of her class academically with a 4.52 GPA, is a big part of Lake Central’s state-placing Science Olympiad team, Interact Club, National Honor Society and the school’s N-teens service club.

She, her sister Marlo and her mom run a fashion-based TikTok account with 230,000 followers. In her free time, she watches French TV in preparation for national high school French competitions. She watches Korean-language shows for fun.

She runs cross country, too.

The time constraints never get too bad, she said, because cross country season leads into Science Olympiad season which leads into tennis season. They only overlap a little bit.

“I sleep a decent amount,” Owczarzak said. “It’s definitely a busy schedule. If I have time to do my work, I have to do my work. I can’t put things off because they pile up.”

Weekends are when she gets most of that work done. Academics are the priority and she tries to do as much as she can on Saturday and Sunday to give herself some free time during the week. Owczarzak says she does have a social life.

“I have friends. I have a boyfriend. I hang out with people,” she said.

The plan is to study environmental engineering at Purdue. In her AP research class this year, Owczarzak is working on a project involving suburban debris and the effects garbage and recycling routes have on it. She’s participated in plastic-free July for the last few years, giving up single-use products.

“I’ve been really focused on trash pollution since my sophomore year,” she said. “One of the original goals (for my future career) was to work with plastic rehabilitation or designing new plastics. We have to consume less plastic. I don’t know if that’s what I’m going to do anymore. I think it depends on how college ends up going.”

Despite all of that, Owczarzak is a capable tennis player, too. She's a key cog in the wheel of a good Indians team. A lefty, she’s 5-0 individually this season. Coach Bryan Szalonek said despite everything in her life, she rarely misses a practice or workout. On the occasion when she has to, he has no problem with her academic pursuits being prioritized.

“She’s very consistent and expects a lot of herself,” Szalonek said. “She’s always got a very easy-going attitude. She doesn’t get way down on herself. She looks more at the positives when she’s playing, which is wonderful. She’s very coachable.”

Moving to the singles game as a senior was important to Owczarzak. She spent the last three seasons with a doubles partner and enjoyed it but was ready to be on her own. Owczarzak doesn’t want to have to depend upon someone else.

“I love playing doubles but I always felt like I was stuck being a doubles player. I was really excited to get the opportunity to do something by myself,” she said. “I like to be in control of things. I like the ability to control everything myself. If I’m going to let myself down, it’s only going to be my fault and I’m going to be the one to fix it.”

Sometimes age is just a number in high school tennis. Younger tournament players often have the upper hand on upperclassmen who only pick up a racket a month or so before the first match.

Szalonek said an experienced player like Owczarzak, who’s been part of the varsity roster for all four seasons, still has an edge.

“They know the season is a little bit of a grind. We can play five matches in one week. You can’t get too low or too high,” he said. “Those younger kids, they have to adapt to a team concept. I really think the longer you’ve been in a varsity lineup the better it’s going to be for you.”

Lake Central hopes the season goes well for Owczarzak before she moves on to trying to change the world.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.