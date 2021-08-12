Here are the top teams and players to know for the 2021 boys tennis season

Here's a look at five teams to watch in 2021.
Chesterton
The depth may not be what it was in recent years, but coach Tom Bour has the Trojans are in position to compete for a Duneland Athletic Conference title again. Fabio Haiduc and Drake Redman provide a very stable base on which to build.
Hanover Central
The defending sectional champions lost No. 1 Nathan Remaly to graduation and Nick Holden chose to focus on basketball, but they should be the team to beat in the Greater South Shore Conference.
LaPorte
The Slicers were 5-2 in the DAC a year ago and bring back six players, led by Liam Wolf and Quentin Spears.
Lake Central
The Indians return perhaps the best top two in the area in Mateusz Wlodarczyk and David Spriggs. They’ll battle Chesterton and LaPorte in the DAC.
Munster
The pride of region tennis will again be strong across the board, despite the loss of Nikky Kondamuri to Smith Stearns Tennis Academy. The Mustangs were one match short of playing for a state title last season and return much of that roster.
Here are 10 names to know ahead of this season.
Fabio Haiduc, junior, Chesterton — Haiduc advanced to the singles regional final, further than any local outside of Munster.
Charlie Morton, senior, Munster — A state doubles tournament semifinalist, Morton will be one of the rocks for the Mustangs.
Ryan Muntean, senior, Munster — Muntean was Morton’s doubles partner into the state final four last fall. The two are the vocal leaders for Munster.
Drake Redman, senior, Chesterton — An all-Duneland Athletic Conference player as a junior, Redman will need a big season if Chesterton is to repeat as conference champs.
Quentin Spears, senior, LaPorte — Spears was voted to the all-conference team by coaches as a junior.
David Spriggs, senior, Lake Central — He was undefeated a year ago with doubles partner Luis Martinez, who graduated.
Danny Sroka, junior, Munster — Sroka went from goat to hero in the last two state finals. He’s a big part of the Mustangs’ annual big dreams.
Nick Stephan, senior, Munster — Doubles partner Max Ladd graduated, but Stephan is one of the few area players who can say he’s won a state semifinals match.
Liam Wolf, senior, LaPorte — He and doubles teammate Carson Stalbaum made the regional semifinals last season. Wolf and Spears are a formidable duo for the Slicers.
Mateusz Wlodarczyk, junior, Lake Central — The returning DAC MVP will look to repeat that fete and help the Indians go for a team conference championship.
