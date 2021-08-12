Here are the top teams and players to know for the 2021 boys tennis season

Munster

The pride of region tennis will again be strong across the board, despite the loss of Nikky Kondamuri to Smith Stearns Tennis Academy. The Mustangs were one match short of playing for a state title last season and return much of that roster.

Here are 10 names to know ahead of this season.

Fabio Haiduc, junior, Chesterton — Haiduc advanced to the singles regional final, further than any local outside of Munster.

Charlie Morton, senior, Munster — A state doubles tournament semifinalist, Morton will be one of the rocks for the Mustangs.

Ryan Muntean, senior, Munster — Muntean was Morton’s doubles partner into the state final four last fall. The two are the vocal leaders for Munster.

Drake Redman, senior, Chesterton — An all-Duneland Athletic Conference player as a junior, Redman will need a big season if Chesterton is to repeat as conference champs.

Quentin Spears, senior, LaPorte — Spears was voted to the all-conference team by coaches as a junior.