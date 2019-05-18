May 15-18
Crown Point Sectional
Wednesday
Lake Central 5, Lowell 0
Kankakee Valley 5, Rensselaer 0
Thursday
Crown Point 5, Lake Central 0
Kankakee Valley 5, Hanover Central 0
Friday
Championship: Crown Point 5, Kankakee Valley 0
E.C. Central Sectional
Wednesday
Morton 3, Bishop Noll 2
Whiting 5, West Side 0
Friday
E.C. Central 3, Morton 2
Saturday
Championship: Whiting d. E.C. Central
Hobart Sectional
Wednesday
Andrean 5, Hammond Academy 0
North Newton 5, River Forest 0
Hobart 4, Merrillville 1
Friday
Andrean 5, Lake Station 0
Hobart 4, North Newton 1
Championship: Hobart 3, Andrean 2
Munster Sectional
Wednesday
Munster 5, Gavit 0
Calumet 5, Griffith 0
Friday
Munster 5, Highland 0
Calumet 5, Hammond 0
Championship: Munster 5, Calumet 0
LaPorte Sectional
Wednesday
LaPorte 5, Marquette Catholic 0
New Prairie 3, Michigan City 2
Thursday
Championship: LaPorte 5, New Prairie 0
Portage Sectional
Wednesday
Valparaiso 5, Portage 0
Chesterton 5, Boone Grove 0
Thursday
Valparaiso 5, Wheeler 0
Saturday
Championship: Valparaiso 5, Chesterton 0