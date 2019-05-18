{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Tennis

STOCK - Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

May 15-18

Crown Point Sectional

Wednesday

Lake Central 5, Lowell 0

Kankakee Valley 5, Rensselaer 0

Thursday

Crown Point 5, Lake Central 0

Kankakee Valley 5, Hanover Central 0

Friday

Championship: Crown Point 5, Kankakee Valley 0

E.C. Central Sectional

Wednesday

Morton 3, Bishop Noll 2

Whiting 5, West Side 0

Friday

E.C. Central 3, Morton 2

Saturday

Championship: Whiting d. E.C. Central

Hobart Sectional

Wednesday

Andrean 5, Hammond Academy 0

North Newton 5, River Forest 0

Hobart 4, Merrillville 1

Friday

Andrean 5, Lake Station 0

Hobart 4, North Newton 1

Championship: Hobart 3, Andrean 2

Munster Sectional

Wednesday

Munster 5, Gavit 0

Calumet 5, Griffith 0

Friday

Munster 5, Highland 0

Calumet 5, Hammond 0

Championship: Munster 5, Calumet 0

LaPorte Sectional

Wednesday

LaPorte 5, Marquette Catholic 0

New Prairie 3, Michigan City 2

Thursday

Championship: LaPorte 5, New Prairie 0

Portage Sectional

Wednesday

Valparaiso 5, Portage 0

Chesterton 5, Boone Grove 0

Thursday

Valparaiso 5, Wheeler 0

Saturday

Championship: Valparaiso 5, Chesterton 0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags