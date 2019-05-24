agate IHSAA girls tennis state tournament pairings May 24, 2019 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} STOCK - Tennis John J. Watkins, The Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Saturday Culver Academies 1 Semistate × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Munster 4, Plymouth 1 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Prep-sports View All Promotions promotion spotlight What kind of craft beer are you? promotion Subscription Promo Print Ads Ad Vault Life Experience May 19, 2019 PINES VILLAGE 3303 PINE VILLAGE CIRCLE, VALPARAISO, IN 46383 219-465-1591 Website Ad Vault food & Dining - best mexican May 19, 2019 El Taco Real 935 Hoffman St, Hammond, IN 46327 219-932-8333 Website Ad Vault Print Ad - Natl Police Week May 23, 2019 Circle Buick Gmc 2440 45th St, Highland, IN 46322 219-865-4400 Ad Vault TAX RELIEF May 22, 2019 HSPA ICAN PLUS 1 VIRGINIA AVENUE, SUITE 701, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46204 317-803-4772 Ad Vault HBA Sharity Advertorials May 19, 2019 HBA OF NWI 800 E 86TH AVE SUITE A, MERRILLVILLE, IN 46410 219-227-4749 Website Ad Vault 12751-1.pdf May 21, 2019 Ad Vault Edison - 6 X 4 ad May 20, 2019 Jacksons Home Improvement Inc 1222 Bacon Ridge Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 1-219-508-9982 Website Office Page 4: BOR Glossy Page Updated May 20, 2019 Tauber Law Offices Pc 1415 Eagle Ridge Dr, Schererville, IN 46375 219-865-6666 Ad Vault Prime - Entertainment May 19, 2019 Theos Steak And Seafood 9144 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322 219-838-8000 Website Ad Vault AE0000033852-003.pdf May 22, 2019