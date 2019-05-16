{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Tennis

STOCK - Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

May 15-18

Crown Point Sectional

Wednesday

Lake Central 5, Lowell 0

Kankakee Valley 5, Rensselaer 0

Thursday

Match 3: Crown Point vs. Lake Central, late

Match 4: Hanover Central vs. Kankakee Valley, late

Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, late

E.C. Central Sectional

Wednesday

Match 1: Morton 3, Bishop Noll 2

Match 2: Whiting 5, West Side 0

Friday

Match 3: E.C. Central vs. Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Whiting vs. Match 3 winner, TBA

Hobart Sectional

Wednesday

Andrean 5, Hammond Academy 0

North Newton 5, River Forest 0

Hobart 4, Merrillville 1

Friday

Match 4: Lake Station vs. Andrean, 4 p.m.

Match 5: North Newton vs. Hobart, 4 p.m.

Championship: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, following semifinals

Munster Sectional

Wednesday

Munster 5, Gavit 0

Calumet 5, Griffith 0

Friday

Match 3: Highland vs. Munster, 4 p.m.

Match 4: Hammond vs. Calumet, 4 p.m.

Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, following semifinals

LaPorte Sectional

Wednesday

LaPorte 5, Marquette Catholic 0

New Prairie 3, Michigan City 2

Thursday

Championship: LaPorte 5, New Prairie 0

Portage Sectional

Wednesday

Valparaiso 5, Portage 0

Chesterton 5, Boone Grove 0

Thursday

Valparaiso 5, Wheeler 0

Saturday

Championship: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags