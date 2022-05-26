In a first, Crown Point girls tennis wins a second straight regional

GRIFFITH — For the first time in program history, Crown Point has won back-to-back regional trophies.

“It’s a testament to the girls and how much work they’ve put in,” coach Brian Elston said. “It feels really good, especially beating a great program like Munster and a great program like Whiting (in the regional semifinal).”

The matches started Wednesday. Most were half-finished when rain made the Munster courts unplayable and the regional final was postponed to Thursday at Match Point Tennis in Griffith. The Bulldogs came away with a 4-1 win over the Mustangs.

Crown Point won a regular-season meeting with Munster 4-1 exactly one month prior to the regional matchup. Crown Point No. 1 singles player Ana Baron won a battle of the area’s top freshmen with Munster's Claire Han, winning 6-3, 5-7, 10-4 in the earlier meeting.

At the regional, Baron won the rematch 6-3, 6-2.

“That match was completely different. You could see Ana was a little relaxed tonight, maybe she was a little more relaxed than Claire was,” Elston said. “We play some really tough teams and that really helped us.”

Baron said being on the main stage, with people watching her play, isn’t the issue it was for her in April.

“I think over time I just progressively got more confident,” Baron said. “I’ve played against some really good competition so I’ve gotten better.”

Alex Baron, Ana’s older sister, topped Libby Fesko 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. That match included several long points, though.

Alex Baron said stopping in the middle of a set, waiting 24 hours and beginning again inside was a challenge.

“It completely changes the momentum. You’re up 4-0, you’re thinking, ‘Things are on my side. I know what I’m doing.’ To switch to indoors, that’s a whole different thing,” she said. “It’s very humid in here. There’s no wind. It almost feels like you’re down again. I didn’t try to do anything special. If anything, I just tried to play kind of careful because my grip was really sweaty.”

The Crown Point No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Gerner and Olivia Rhee won the only match to finish before the rain delay. They beat Annie Fuller and Tess Glombicki 6-1, 6-0 Wednesday.

At No. 2 doubles, Crown Point's Gina Chiarella and Ivy Coppolillo beat Scarlett Mrvan and Olivia Porter 6-2, 6-3.

Mustangs No. 3 singles player Sarah Pruzin downed Rosalie Degenhart 7-5, 6-1.

“I’m glad that we can go (to the regional) again as a team,” Alex Baron said. “We can all cheer each other on. That’s something that we’ve definitely worked for at every single position.”

The Bulldogs will meet Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association No. 1 Carmel Saturday at the Culver Academies Semistate. The 17-1 Greyhounds, winners of seven of the last 10 state titles, beat West Lafayette 5-0 in the Kokomo Regional final.

Carmel’s only loss is to Sacred Heart Academy in Kentucky.

Crown Point lost to South Bend St. Joseph in last season’s LaPorte Semistate.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. We don’t work 11-and-a-half months to go in there expecting to lose,” Elston said. “We know it’s a big mountain to climb but we’re happy we’re on the journey. We could be one of those teams that aren’t playing right now. I love to play Carmel. Why not? Let’s see the best.”

