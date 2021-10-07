It's all about the shoes — and the results — for Munster tennis freshman Jose Foster

MUNSTER — Jose Foster isn’t typical.
The Munster freshman isn’t a tournament player, believing it hurts his game. That fact and his youth can make him a bit of an unknown around the state. He also wears basketball shoes during matches and carries a smaller-than-usual bag filled only with the essentials, so he's sometimes not taken very seriously.
He hears the snickers and comments from opponents. Then he steps on the court.
“People compliment me after the match, saying ‘I didn’t expect you to give much of a fight,’” Foster said. “I don’t want to be like everyone else. I want to stand out. When I go out there not looking like a tennis player, they might not think I can give a fight but I surprise them. That’s what I like to do.”
Foster’s personality is as atypical as his gear. Success is almost incidental. Coming into the season, his goals didn’t involve wins or championships. He just wanted to make friends on the team and get better.
“I just have fun, basically,” he said. “I try not to think about how good I do or anything like that.”
Everything about Foster is a little different.
Jose isn’t his given name. His birth certificate reads “Joseph.” Nobody calls him that, though.
“When I was in preschool, there were like three kids named Joseph. The teacher couldn’t handle it. She asked us to switch names. I just chose Jose,” he said. “My mom is Mexican so it fits in with that.”
Foster is the first freshman to play No. 1 singles at Munster in more than 20 years. Coach Patrick Spohr said he hit with the team some as an eighth grader last year. He’s been at the front of the Mustangs lineup since the first match this season, racking up an 18-7 record.
“We knew he was going to be a good addition to this team but how he’s taken off from last year to this year, we didn’t expect that,” Spohr said. "It’s a pleasant surprise to have someone step into that role.”
Foster filled a big hole for Munster, which lost last year’s top player Peyton Specht to graduation. Last season’s No. 2 Nikky Kondamuri transferred to a tennis academy. Somebody needed to step up.
The weight of being at No. 1 for the Region powerhouse can be stressful, Foster said, but that’s not going to change who he is.
“What I’ve seen over the years is that if you practice too much, try to play too much and try to be the best you can, it wears you out. You have nothing left and it’s not fun,” he said. “If you keep it fun and practice just enough that you stay with your game and you play other sports, I feel like it just helps your game.”
Foster will lead the Mustangs (15-4) into a semistate match with Bremen Saturday at Culver Academies. The Lions were ranked No. 27 in the last Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll. Munster was No. 9.
“We felt pretty confident with whoever we were going to matched up with,” Spohr said. “The ranking doesn’t really mean anything in the postseason but we’ve been at the top of our game for pretty much the entire season. We’re going to give whoever is in front of us a good match.”
Should Munster advance to state, it would likely meet No. 2 Columbus North in the state quarterfinals Oct. 15 at Carmel. Senior Nathan Lin was an all-state singles player last year. Sophomores Anvay Atram and Amrit Kar were an all-state doubles team. Atram is playing singles now.
Spohr thinks the Mustangs would have an advantage over the Bulldogs in the doubles matches but would need a singles point.
“They’re a good team,” Spohr said. “Every stage you go to, you expect it to get more difficult and in the end it just shows you where you are and who you are.”