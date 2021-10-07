It's all about the shoes — and the results — for Munster tennis freshman Jose Foster

“When I was in preschool, there were like three kids named Joseph. The teacher couldn’t handle it. She asked us to switch names. I just chose Jose,” he said. “My mom is Mexican so it fits in with that.”

Foster is the first freshman to play No. 1 singles at Munster in more than 20 years. Coach Patrick Spohr said he hit with the team some as an eighth grader last year. He’s been at the front of the Mustangs lineup since the first match this season, racking up an 18-7 record.

“We knew he was going to be a good addition to this team but how he’s taken off from last year to this year, we didn’t expect that,” Spohr said. "It’s a pleasant surprise to have someone step into that role.”

Foster filled a big hole for Munster, which lost last year’s top player Peyton Specht to graduation. Last season’s No. 2 Nikky Kondamuri transferred to a tennis academy. Somebody needed to step up.

The weight of being at No. 1 for the Region powerhouse can be stressful, Foster said, but that’s not going to change who he is.