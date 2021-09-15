 Skip to main content
Lake Central, Lowell 'Volley for Vets' in fundraiser match
BOYS TENNIS

Lake Central, Lowell 'Volley for Vets' in fundraiser match

LOWELL — Lake Central and Lowell tennis resumed their annual event for local veterans after a year hiatus Wednesday.

“Volley for Vets” raises funds for Operation Combat Bikesaver, an organization that aims to help veterans dealing with the mental effects of military service. Vets refurbish motorcycles in the charity’s workshops in Alabama, California and the national headquarters in Crown Point.

“The community really supports us, the schools, the first responders, other veteran groups in Northwest Indiana. We get a lot of support here,” Operation Combat Bikesaver Marketing Director Andrew Hasty said. “We’d like to move into a bigger building but we won’t be moving out of Northwest Indiana.”

Lake Central coach Ralph Holden heard about Operation Combat Bikesaver when it was featured on Mike Rowe’s Facebook show “Returning the Favor.” He immediately reached out to founder Jason Zaideman.

“When I saw that, I was like ‘This is right here in Crown Point?’ Let’s do something local, where these kids can actually go visit,” Holden said. “It just went from there.”

The Red Devils and Indians started the event in 2019. Lowell coach Dustin Hudak and Holden are friends, playing fantasy sports together. That, when combined with the mutual respect between the programs and the geographic proximity, made Lowell the perfect partner, Holden said.

“I like coming out here. He likes playing us. We have a friendship that started off with me coaching against him when he was a kid,” Holden said. “That’s why it’s him.”

At Operation Combat Bikesaver, Hasty said veterans choose a favorite from a fleet of donated bikes. The nonprofit helps them formulate a design and plan to rebuild it. The vets participate in the build, even if they don’t have any experience. Many of them stick with the program after their motorcycle is finished, helping others along when their bike is finished.

“The bike isn’t the main focus. It’s just the result,” Hasty said. “The veteran comes in struggling with something like PTSD, traumatic brain injury, depression, anxiety, all these things from our service. We’re broken in some way and we come in and rekindle that camaraderie that we had in the service. All of our motorcycles are old and broken down and we’re giving them a second life.”

Lowell and Lake Central try to schedule the match near 9/11. It was originally set to be held on Sept. 8 this year but was rescheduled after the believed "shooter" emergency response at Lake Central.

The schools compete to sell more t-shirts in the weeks leading up to the event. This year, each sold exactly 75 shirts. As the teams were announced before matches Wednesday, the total raised this year was over $2,200, including shirt sales and donations. That number was expected to exceed the $2,500 raised in 2019 after other contributions were tallied.

“Even though they’re Duneland (Athletic Conference) and we’re (Northwest Crossroads Conference), it’s always been a friendly rivalry,” Hudak said. “I respect the heck out of Ralph and Lake Central’s in our sectional. They and Crown Point are always the team to beat. There’s no bad blood, even though we compete. It just kind of all worked out.”

Both coaches said their schools and athletic departments encourage students to give back. The teams plan to make a trip out to the Combat Bike Saver offices in Crown Point later this year.

The annual rivalry also determines who will hold the Wooden Racket for the year. The trophy is made from a 1970s-era racket that was in the Lake Central tennis shed. It was inspired by the Old Oaken Bucket trophy shared by Purdue and Indiana football.

The Indians took the trophy home with a 5-0 win Wednesday.

“Unfortunately in the two years Lake Central won, you could tell their kids were excited and our kids were disappointed,” Hudak said. “The trophy, even though it’s still in its early stages, it does matter.”

Tags

