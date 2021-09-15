Lake Central, Lowell 'Volley for Vets' in fundraiser match

“I like coming out here. He likes playing us. We have a friendship that started off with me coaching against him when he was a kid,” Holden said. “That’s why it’s him.”

At Operation Combat Bikesaver, Hasty said veterans choose a favorite from a fleet of donated bikes. The nonprofit helps them formulate a design and plan to rebuild it. The vets participate in the build, even if they don’t have any experience. Many of them stick with the program after their motorcycle is finished, helping others along when their bike is finished.

“The bike isn’t the main focus. It’s just the result,” Hasty said. “The veteran comes in struggling with something like PTSD, traumatic brain injury, depression, anxiety, all these things from our service. We’re broken in some way and we come in and rekindle that camaraderie that we had in the service. All of our motorcycles are old and broken down and we’re giving them a second life.”

Lowell and Lake Central try to schedule the match near 9/11. It was originally set to be held on Sept. 8 this year but was rescheduled after the believed "shooter" emergency response at Lake Central.