Leah Rochford helps Chesterton tennis end sectional drought

The drought is over for Chesterton.
The Trojans blanked Wheeler 5-0 Friday to win their first sectional since 2015.
Leah Rochford won her No. 2 singles match in straight sets to improve to 16-1. She’s won her last 15 matches since losing in the second match of the season against Plymouth.
"It's just a mental thing for me, I think. I did work in the offseason and to improve that much from my freshman year is so great," Rochford said. "The support from my team, from my coaches — I definitely would not have been able to pull off this kind of a season without them by my side."
Peyton Martinson and Aubrey Isakson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Maria Schmahl and Ava Komp won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2. Martinson and Isakson also overcame a 0-4 deficit in the third game during the semifinals against Valparaiso to win 6-4.
"It felt like a championship match (against Valparaiso). They just kept eating away and started winning all the big points, the long rallies," coach Tom Bour said. "It just kind of ate away at Valpo and I think they started feeling a little pressure and let up a little bit."
Milena Veltri won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2 and Gretta Burke prevailed 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 singles with a 7-5, 6-2. It's the first sectional trophy for Bour and the program's ninth overall.
"I did not see this coming. Of course I believed in my team, but we had to work so hard for this," Rochford said. "It's just amazing to see that hard word pay off."
Wheeler finished 22-2.
Chesterton will play South Bend St. Joseph in the LaPorte Regional opener Tuesday. The Indians closed the regular season ranked No. 2 in the state by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
"It was what it is. They're the No. 2 team in the state," Bour said. "The big thing is we got the monkey off our back with that sectional title. Going against South Bend St. Joe is going to be fun. It's going to be great for the girls and we look forward to the challenge."
Munster makes it 44
The longest active streak of sectional titles increased to 44 as Munster beat Highland 4-1 Thursday. The Mustangs beat Hammond and Griffith each 5-0 in the previous two rounds.
Munster hosts the regional this week and will meet Crown Point in the opening round. The Bulldogs are the area's only state-ranked team at No. 24.
CP wins third straight
Host Crown Point won its third consecutive sectional title, beating Kankakee Valley 5-0 in the final.
The Bulldogs cruised in every match outside of No. 1 doubles. There, Olivia Rhee and Hannah Gerner topped the Kougars’ Taylor Schultz and Tori Daniels 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Schultz and Daniels were KV’s only returning varsity players. The Kougars finish the season a 9-4.
Whiting's streak at nine
Whiting beat EC Central 3-2 in the final in East Chicago. The win gives the Oilers nine straight sectional championships.
Whiting won all three singles matches. Sasha Adams won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1. Caitlin McEnery won her No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-0 and Kristine Pearson took the No. 3 match 6-2, 6-4.
The Oilers beat Morton and Bishop Noll en route to the final. They’ll play Hobart Tuesday.
Hobart wins third in a row
Hobart won its own sectional, beating Merrillville 4-1 in the final. That’s the third consecutive and eighth total sectional trophy for the Brickies.
The Pirates took the No. 1 singles match, with Sydney Jackson defeating Addison Kasch 6-0, 6-0.
LaPorte rolls in sectional
It’s six straight sectional wins for LaPorte as the Slicers won every match in their home sectional, besting New Prairie 5-0 in Friday’s final.
LaPorte will play No. 20 Penn in its own sectional Tuesday.