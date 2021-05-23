Leah Rochford helps Chesterton tennis end sectional drought

The drought is over for Chesterton.

The Trojans blanked Wheeler 5-0 Friday to win their first sectional since 2015.

Leah Rochford won her No. 2 singles match in straight sets to improve to 16-1. She’s won her last 15 matches since losing in the second match of the season against Plymouth.

"It's just a mental thing for me, I think. I did work in the offseason and to improve that much from my freshman year is so great," Rochford said. "The support from my team, from my coaches — I definitely would not have been able to pull off this kind of a season without them by my side."

Peyton Martinson and Aubrey Isakson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Maria Schmahl and Ava Komp won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2. Martinson and Isakson also overcame a 0-4 deficit in the third game during the semifinals against Valparaiso to win 6-4.

"It felt like a championship match (against Valparaiso). They just kept eating away and started winning all the big points, the long rallies," coach Tom Bour said. "It just kind of ate away at Valpo and I think they started feeling a little pressure and let up a little bit."