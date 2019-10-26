Munster has dominated Region tennis for years.
Few of those players have competed for a state title. Kathir Venkat and Charlie Morton did.
That was coach Patrick Spohr's message to his first doubles team after Saturday's 6-4, 6-1 loss to Carmel's Uday Lomada and Jones McNamer in the IHSAA doubles tournament final. While Venkat and Morton fell just short of the ultimate goal, they created a season to remember.
“It was incredible,” Venkat said. “It was kind of a dream come true since I was like 5 years old, playing tennis, to get to that moment.
“I'm kind of at a loss for words. I wish, obviously, that we would've won state, but we played a really good competitor and we played really well up until that.”
Venkat, a senior, and Morton, a sophomore, earned a berth in the state quarterfinals after advancing through the team tournament undefeated. They beat NorthWood's Landon Holland and John Wysong 6-4, 6-1 Friday and Zionsville's Robert Campbell and Ryan Carr by the same score Saturday morning.
Among 16 doubles players competing in the quarterfinals, Morton was the only sophomore. Just a year ago, he was playing junior varsity for the Mustangs. Venkat said Morton could be the top doubles player in the state next year.
You have free articles remaining.
“It gives me a lot of confidence coming into next year, that I have all of the experience,” Morton said. “You might go out and play tournaments in the offseason or play against your friends, but there's no pressure like the state tournament.”
The pair started this season as Munster's second doubles team before moving up in September. Ultimately, their only losses came against Carmel and Homestead en route to a 24-2 record. Spohr said their consistent play made them Munster's most reliable point.*
Venkat and Morton went down 4-0 to start the quarterfinal match but won 12 of 13 games after. They pulled out a tough first set against Zionsville in the semis, which Morton said gave them control.
Spohr said Lomada was too much in the final thanks to a big serve, and the Mustangs lost momentum when they dropped a tight first set.
Venkat goes out having helped lead the Mustangs to one of their best postseasons in recent memory. He and Morton became the first Munster doubles team to play for an individual state title since 2003.
“As the season started to get further along the road, these two started to click,” Spohr said. “They took an opportunity and did everything they could to turn that into an outstanding culmination.”
*This story has been corrected from a previous version.