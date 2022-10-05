Munster ends Hobart's historic run in regional final

MUNSTER — Hobart’s boys tennis season ended Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the Brickies consider it an unsuccessful one.

Hobart lost to Munster 5-0 in the regional final, but bell-bottom pants were in style and disco music was just hitting the mainstream airwaves the last time it was this deep into the postseason. The program won its only regional title in 1972. It won sectional titles in 2016 and 2014.

The Brickies didn’t win a set Wednesday but still got back on the bus with their heads high.

“I won’t ever forget this season. I’ve been here for three years and this is a big step for me,” coach Kenny Walsh said. “I’m just so proud. I’m proud of these kids. I call them my sons. For me, this became like a family experience.”

The Brickies finish the season 11-8 as a team. They started it 0-7 and won 11 straight before falling to the Mustangs.

“This is a big deal to me because we all worked hard for this. Personally, I wasn’t expecting us to go this far,” Hobart No. 1 singles player Cam Gonzalez said. “We all got along really well and had a lot of fun during practices. That’s why we bonded so much.”

Gonzalez lost his match to Munster’s Danny Sroka. He and Morton’s Josh Marquez went three sets Tuesday, the last under the lights. Gonzalez said that match did affect his play Wednesday but wasn’t the reason he lost.

“It’s the first time we’ve been here in 50 years. I didn’t realize that until today when I was talking to (athletic director Mike Black) about it,” Walsh said. “These kids put a lot of hard work into the sport but the biggest thing for us was going out and having fun. My No. 1 rule is to have fun and never give up on anything.”

It’s the 30th regional title in 32 years for the Mustangs. They've won the last eight consecutive.

“We try not to make (winning championships) routine. It’s always a big thing,” Munster No. 2 singles player Mike Fesko said. “I get to go to practice and hit with (Sroka), who’s one of the best players in the state. I just really don't think anything compares (to playing Munster tennis). It’s just really fun to be a part of it.”

Munster will take on Culver Academies in the semistate Saturday. The Mustangs lost 3-2 to the Eagles during the regular season. Culver and Munster have both adjusted lineups since.

Fesko’s match will be key if Munster wants to advance to the final eight.

“I’ll be focused and ready to go,” he said. “I’ll just go out there and play my game and see what happens.”

Chesterton was the other Region team still alive Wednesday night. The Trojans lost to Penn in the Culver Academies regional final. Chesterton beat LaPorte 5-0 in the semifinal to reach the final.

Hobart's Ean Cash Salunga returns a shot during the No. 1 doubles match against Morton during the regional semifinals at Munster Tuesday afternoon. Munster's Danny Sroka returns a shot to Crown Point's Holden Paskis in the second set of their No. 1 singles match during the regional semifinals. Crown Point's Holden Paskis returns to Munster's Danny Sroka in their first set during the regional semifinals at Munster Tuesday afternoon. Morton's Josh Marquez reaches out to return a shot against Hobart's Cameron Gonzalez during their singles match in the regional semifinals. Hobart's Connor Niemann awaits the serve of his teammate Ean Cash Salunga during their No. 1 doubles match against Morton during the regional semifinals. Hobart's Cam Gonzalez plays a shot against Morton's Josh Marquez in second set of their singles match during the regional semifinals at Munster. Munster's Danny Sroka plays a shot against Crown Point's Holden Paskis in their first set during the regional semifinals at Munster Tuesday afternoon. Munster's Jack Morton serves in the second set of the No. 1 doubles match against Crown Point during the regional semifinals at Munster Tuesday afternoon. Munster No. 1 doubles partners Yousef Khokhar, left, and Jack Morton celebrate a point against Crown Point during the regional semifinals at Munster.