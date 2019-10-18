Back at boys tennis state finals for the first time since 2010, Munster found itself up 2-1 over Terre Haute South with No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches locked in tight third sets.
Momentum swung back and forth as freshman Nikki Kondamuri rallied from a 4-1 deficit at No. 2 to tie it 4-4. Fellow freshman Daniel Sroka held steady at No. 3.
Ultimately, however, South closed it out. Munster fell short of the state quarterfinals, suffering a 3-2 loss Friday at Center Grove.
“I told the seniors that this one really stinks because you've got a bad taste in your mouth and you can't come back to avenge it," Munster coach Patrick Spohr said via phone. "But I told everybody else who's coming back, use this as motivation in the offseason.
"If there's ever a time where you don't feel like going out and hitting or you pass on a lesson, just remember how you feel after this loss."
Kondamuri and Sroka have put together sterling freshman seasons and were thrust into a big moment. Spohr said both played good matches and didn’t fold late when things got tough.
The pair faced Braves juniors Matthew Roberts and Caleb Morris, respectively. Spohr said Morris' forehand "caught fire" en route to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Sroka, while Roberts won the last two games to beat Kondamuri 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Both Sroka and Kondamuri should be back next year, and now they have experience on the big stage. That bodes well for Munster’s future.
“I thought everything went according to plan," Spohr said. "I couldn't ask anything more of them, because I thought they played phenomenally. They just came out on the wrong side."
Munster won both doubles points behind veteran tandems. Senior Kathir Venkat and sophomore Charlie Morton won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while seniors DJ Fesko and Joe Webster claimed a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) victory at No. 2.
South's Canaan Sellers beat Munster junior Peyton Specht 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Venkat compared the loss to last year's 3-2 semistate setback against Culver Academies, a team he felt Munster was roughly equal to.
It isn't over yet for two of the Mustangs, however. Venkat and Morton are still alive in the individual tournament and will play either Oct. 25 or 26 at state, depending on other results.
“My goal since my freshman year was always to go to state," Venkat said. "I just kind of wanted more, which is always what you want in sports. ... I think our team is gonna be better next year than they were this year."