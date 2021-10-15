Munster falls just short in state quarterfinals to No. 2 Columbus North

The roadblock at the state level remains in place for Munster boys tennis.
Another season of local dominance ended downstate as the Mustangs finally stumbled Friday, losing to Columbus North 3-2 in the state quarterfinals.
“Our goal for this season was exactly what we got, even though today wasn't what we wanted," junior Danny Sroka said. "Our goal at the beginning of the season was to rally the ‘Stangs back to Indy and make a state run. We did that.
"I’m super proud of what a great season we had. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The Mustangs (17-5) lost the first set in four of the five matches Friday and fought to come back in three spots, winning two.
“We walked into that match as the underdogs and I told these kids that all I can ask for is a chance. They gave us that chance,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “I told them I know it hurts and it’s OK for it to hurt. But you should walk out with your heads held high because you left everything on the court.”
At No. 2 doubles, Adam Muntean hurt his foot and Nick Stephan injured his groin but they toughed out the match, eventually losing a close match to Eric Stavnheim and Parth Shah 7-6, 7-5.
“There’s a lot of resiliency. They didn’t want their season to end,” Spohr said.
Sroka and his partner Charlie Morton gutted out a 7-6, 7-6 win at No. 1 doubles. Spohr said there were moments when the senior Morton put the team on his back to win games.
“We were down 1-4 at one point, love-30, and I looked Charlie in the eyes and I tell him ‘It’s either now or never. The team needs us,’” Sroka said. “We got all the momentum from that first set to build into that second set.”
The Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches each went to Columbus North.
Michael Fesko lost the first set at No. 3 singles 5-7 and was down 5-3 in the second. He came back to win the second 7-5 before his opponent Anvay Atram had to retire in the third with what Spohr thought were cramping issues.
“Mike played long points. We saw (Atram) getting tired in the first set and when someone’s getting tired in that first set it’s going to pay dividends in the next set. We stretched the points out, kept the ball deep and kept him moving,” Spohr said. “Mikey gave it everything he could.”
The Bull Dogs (18-1) will go on to face Carmel in the state semifinals Saturday. It’ll be a meeting the two top-ranked teams in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll.
Munster has advanced beyond the semistate 15 times — including each of the last three seasons. It hasn’t yet won a state title.
“We weren’t the favorite on paper but there was a point when we had a for-sure chance. A point here and there goes in our favor and maybe we’re staying tonight and playing Carmel tomorrow,” Spohr said. “Columbus North is a very good team from top to bottom. That’s why they’re No. 2 in the state. We were right there, neck and neck.”