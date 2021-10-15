Munster falls just short in state quarterfinals to No. 2 Columbus North

“There’s a lot of resiliency. They didn’t want their season to end,” Spohr said.

Sroka and his partner Charlie Morton gutted out a 7-6, 7-6 win at No. 1 doubles. Spohr said there were moments when the senior Morton put the team on his back to win games.

“We were down 1-4 at one point, love-30, and I looked Charlie in the eyes and I tell him ‘It’s either now or never. The team needs us,’” Sroka said. “We got all the momentum from that first set to build into that second set.”

The Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches each went to Columbus North.

Michael Fesko lost the first set at No. 3 singles 5-7 and was down 5-3 in the second. He came back to win the second 7-5 before his opponent Anvay Atram had to retire in the third with what Spohr thought were cramping issues.

“Mike played long points. We saw (Atram) getting tired in the first set and when someone’s getting tired in that first set it’s going to pay dividends in the next set. We stretched the points out, kept the ball deep and kept him moving,” Spohr said. “Mikey gave it everything he could.”