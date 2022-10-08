Munster falls just short of fourth straight trip to state

The Munster boys tennis class of 2023 doesn’t know this feeling.

For the first time since that group of Mustangs stepped onto the high school courts, Munster fell short of a state bid when it lost 3-2 to Culver in Saturday’s semistate.

“For me to come into this program and go to the state quarterfinals three out of four times is unbelievable,” senior Danny Sroka said. “You can’t have everything in life but making it that far three out of my four years, I think any high school athlete would wish for that.”

The Mustangs won semistate trophies each of the last three seasons. The program has 15, overall, trailing only Carmel, North Central and Homestead. Beating all of the teams in the area is always a goal for Munster but anyone honest would admit that it’s really more of an expectation.

Sroka also finished runner up in the individual tournament last season with doubles partner Charlie Morton last season.

“No matter who’s in our lineup, our goal is always to get to state and with Region teams being down some (this year), we had our eyes on state,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “We accomplished our short-term goals. We just couldn’t get that next step.”

Culver’s Tyler Li, a nationally-ranked player, beat Sroka 6-1, 7-6 Saturday. The turnaround in the second set was all grit from the Mustangs No. 1, Spohr said.

“One thing about Danny that I don’t think anyone could ever question is his heart,” Spohr said. “He’ll leave everything he has on the court and that’s exactly what he did.”

Sroka said he wasn’t intimidated by Li, but didn’t quite play his game in the first set. At one point during the second, Sroka led 5-4.

“All I had was in that second set. (Li) was a great player and I just came up a little short,” he said. “I left everything, everything, everything on the court. I have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Mustang junior Mike Fesko won his No. 2 singles match with Diego Rosique 6-0, 6-0. Ethan Walker got the other Munster win, topping Peter Billicic 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

Going into the day, Mustangs coaches thought the doubles matches might be more competitive. At No. 1 doubles, Culver’s Samuel Meares and Dominic Hayden beat Jack Morton and Yousef Khokhar 6-1, 6-1. Munster’s No. 2 doubles team of Aarin Gandhi and Adam Muntean lost to William Tullis and John Allen by the same score.

Tullis played No. 2 singles when the teams met during the regular season. The Eagles won that one 3-2, as well.

“It was a good coaching move, on their part. That made their two doubles pretty strong,” Spohr said. “We lost a lot of big points in two doubles, not just a serve and the ball goes out. We lost points where it was 10, 11, 12 hits. When you lose those points more than once, more than twice, more than three times, it starts to become detrimental to your momentum.”

The program’s momentum is fine, though, Spohr said. The bulk of this year’s lineup will return. Some of this year’s varsity roster never played a varsity point before this season.

“One thing about Munster is that the cupboard is never bare,” Spohr said. “Where other programs rebuild, we just reload.”

