MUNSTER — For a proud program like Munster, it isn't particularly common to see two freshmen playing singles. When that's the case, they must be pretty good.
Nikki Kondamuri and Daniel Sroka have stepped in at second and third singles respectively for the Mustangs and debuted with convincing wins against Lake Central on Monday. Lack of experience isn't a major concern.
“That's something that we love to have on our team: a freshman in a varsity spot,” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “We can build on that for years.”
Sroka, small and skinny as expected for most freshmen, dropped the first game of his match before a pep talk with Spohr fixed things. He won the next 12 games for a 6-1, 6-0 win over Connor Pinskey, while Kondamuri topped Kyle Kennedy 6-0, 6-0.
Both said they felt some nerves early on, but they've had an easy enough time adjusting to the team and to high school. While Sroka joked that it was “a miracle” that he grabbed a singles spot so early in his career, Spohr said both freshmen looked the part as the Mustangs competed for positioning in preseason.
Kondamuri said the older Mustangs helped settle him down for his match and have showed he and Sroka the work ethic necessary to succeed in high school tennis.
Outside the courts, the two have a new world to learn. Junior Peyton Specht said the upperclassmen told the freshmen to ask them for help in the hallways if they got lost on the first day of school, and the rest of the players have taken Sroka and Kondamuri under their wing.
For Kondamuri and Sroka, who started practice weeks before the first day of classes, having a freshman varsity teammate makes each of them more comfortable.
“It's really cool, because we've played with each other since elementary school,” Kondamuri said. “Definitely knowing people helps. It would be awkward not knowing many people.”
Sroka has a smooth game yet is willing to attack, which he did more as his match went on. Kondamuri is the bigger of the two, loves to come to the net and has more power.
Kondamuri pushed junior Peyton Specht for the first singles spot — Specht said he won the final challenge match 6-4, 6-4, with about half the games going to deuce. Both freshmen project among the Region's best in their slots.
While Sroka and Kondamuri are new to playing in a team environment, they understand what the pressure will be like. Sroka's sister, Karolina, finished her senior season for the Mustangs in the spring. Kondamuri's brother, Nathan, finished his career in 2013.
“They're both aware of the goals of the program, but we've just got to push them more to make sure that they're ready for the expectations of this season,” Spohr said. “It all starts with being the best in the area. Once we can prove that, we'll see where it takes us.”