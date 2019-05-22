HIGHLAND — Munster’s slogan is emblazoned near its courts: “The pride of Region tennis.”
The Mustangs lived up to that for the state-best 33rd time Wednesday, winning the Highland Regional final 5-0 over Hobart.
Munster advances to Culver Academies Semistate 1 at 11 a.m. Saturday. A win there, and the Mustangs will advance to the state quarterfinals at 2 p.m. May 31 at Center Grove.
“When we win the regional, that kind of sets the tone for the season,” Mustangs coach Patrick Spohr said. “Our first goal is to be the best in the Region. The next goal is to be the best in the district and then hopefully make our way to state.”
The powerhouse program had nine more regional titles than any school in the state coming into the season. It’s won four consecutive regionals and six of the last seven. The Mustangs finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the district and No. 4 in the state by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
“I definitely went out of my way to strengthen the schedule this year. We played six or seven of the top 10 teams in the state,” Spohr said. “That gives these girls the type of competition that we’re going to face (for the rest of the postseason). I don’t think in the northwest quadrant of Indiana has played the type of schedule that we have.”
No. 2 doubles team Maria Delis, a junior, and Karolina Sroka, a senior, are the youthful Mustangs’ elders.
“It’s an honor (to be part of another Munster regional title). Munster is great,” Delis said. “Teams like baseball or other sports, they go crazy for a sectional. But we win that every year.”
They won their match against Amanda Cicillian and Giovanni Esquivel 6-1, 6-0.
“We just need to stay consistent and not make mistakes that we don’t need to make,” Sroka said. “We need to be proud of how we played, not underwhelmed.”
Sophomore Shalini Tallamraju beat Lauren Cicillian 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. She said she was trying to work on new shots and working things to prepare for the bump in competition that happens at the semistate level.
“I didn’t even realize, to be honest, that this was the 33rd (regional championship). That just shows that we don’t really talk about it,” Tallamraju said. “But we all want to uphold that reputation. We all want to win for Munster.”
Spohr said this team has a skill level at or above any he’s coached in six seasons, including the state runner up 2015 squad.
“This team’s got it all. We have very strong singles. We have stronger doubles,” he said. “The part that makes it so rewarding is that they’re just a great group of girls. They enjoy being out at practice every day and they make us coaches want to be out at practice.”
In the individual sectional, Merrillville’s Sydney Jackson beat E.C. Central’s Areli Enriquez 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, Andrean’s Sydney McLaurin and Peyton Horn advanced with a 6-1, 6-0 win over River Forest’s Brianna Smith and Paola Macias.