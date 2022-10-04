Munster, Hobart advance to tennis regional final

MUNSTER — Danny Sroka got together with some of his soccer buddies over the offseason.

The Munster senior wanted to put some more power behind his shots, so he found somebody to lift with. There’s a noticeable difference in his appearance and his game.

“We would get home, eat dinner and then just hit the gym, hit the gym, hit the gym. It was six days a week, sometimes seven days a week,” Sroka said. “It’s focus, power, confidence. When you see yourself in the mirror, you feel bigger so you feel more accomplished.”

The Mustangs took a step toward an eighth straight regional title Tuesday, beating Crown Point 5-0 in the semifinal. At No. 1 singles, Sroka beat Holden Paskis 6-0, 6-1.

He’s coming off a runner-up finish with partner Charlie Morton in the state doubles tournament a year ago. That, combined with Cincinnati’s NFL franchise, provided Sroka with some motivation.

“This is some of the best tennis I’ve played in a while. I got some momentum from the end of last year,” Sroka said. “The Bengals, my favorite football team, lost in the Super Bowl and that fueled me, too. It may be crazy but it fueled me.”

The Mustangs will meet Hobart in Wednesday’s final.

The Brickies are looking for their first regional title since 1972. This is already as deep as the program has been into the postseason since that run.

Hobart beat Morton 4-1 Tuesday.

“To us, this is huge,” Jacob Lewis Jr. said. “I didn’t know until a few minutes ago that it’s been almost 50 years. This is a big day.”

Lewis topped Daniel Castillo 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

The Brickies’ Cam Gonzalez won a marathon match with Governors No. 1 singles player Josh Marquez, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

“It’s a really good program we’re going to play tomorrow in Munster,” Lewis said. “You just go in there, play the best you can. That’s all you can do.”

Munster extended its state-best sectional championship streak to 42 last week. If the Mustangs top Hobart Wednesday, it’ll be the eighth consecutive regional title and 30th in 32 years.

Crown Point was the last Region team not from Munster to win a regional, which the Bulldogs did in 2014.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a chip on our shoulder. We’re just a school up north. Maybe we’d have a chip on our shoulder if we were down in Indy,” Sroka said. “We don’t have pressure. We’re ranked 23rd in the state. Nobody expects us to go far but we all know what we’re capable of.”