CULVER — Munster was one of the most well-supported teams at the Culver Academies Semistate 1 Championship, with plenty of family and friends making the roughly 80-mile drive to see their team try to advance to state.
The No. 4-ranked Mustangs did not disappoint and earned a 4-1 win over Plymouth.
"We've been grinding this whole season, trying to play the best competition in the state," Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. "We've known for a couple of years that this was going to be a strong team coming in, and these girls come out to practice day in and day out and fight."
Freshman Sanjana Tallamraju got off to a fast start in No. 1 singles and did not look back. She pulled off a number of strong backhands and forehands and even caught Pilgrims junior Kyla Heckamen off guard by periodically charging the net and sending the ball to one of the back corners and out of Heckamen's reach.
If that wasn't enough, Tallamraju also notched several aces that whizzed past Heckamen or ricocheted off of her racket and out of bounds. Throughout her 6-0, 6-0 victory, Tallamraju occasionally looked up to the overhead seating area and cracked a smile as the Mustangs' fans cheered her on.
"It's awesome." Tallamraju said with a laugh. "The atmosphere here is probably the best. I love the high school tennis atmosphere. After every point they're on you, and it's not in a bad way. They're reassuring you that you got this. They're putting confidence in you."
In addition to Tallamraju's standout showing, her older sister, Shalini Tallamraju, also picked apart her opponent. She took down sophomore Miranda German in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 and encouraged her teammates in the process.
After recording a point during her second set, Shanlini Tallamraju turned and called out the names of junior Maria Delis and senior Karolina Skora, who were competing in No. 2 doubles a few courts away. The duo eventually won 6-0, 6-2 and from Shalini Tallamraju's perspective, seeing her teammates also succeed made Saturday's victory even sweeter.
"All of us are contributing equally, and it's a great feeling," Shanlini Tallamraju said. "We had been losing to Carmel (in years past) constantly, and I'm just glad our season gets to keep going."
Munster (20-2) will make its first state appearance since 2015 and is set to face Park Tudor at Center Grove in the state quarterfinals Friday. The No. 2 Panthers defeated Terre Haute South 5-0 to move on.
Sanjana and Shalini Tallamraju both said they will hunker down for another important week of practice. But before the Mustangs left Culver Academies, Shalini Tallamraju took a moment to soak everything in.
She's been competing carefree since recently committing to Toledo and bouncing back from last year's semistate loss to advance this season simply adds to what has already been an unforgettable junior campaign.
"My dad put us into this sport because he wanted us to make our own destiny, and that's what tennis does," said Shalini Tallamraju, who has been playing since she was 6. "It's either up or down, and that's how life goes. So when you're down, you gotta come back up."