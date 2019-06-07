Munster coach Patrick Spohr has said on more than one occasion that Sanjana Tallamraju is not your typical freshman girls tennis player.
"I've never seen a freshman with this type of mentality," Spohr said.
Tallamraju advanced to the semifinals of the state singles tournament with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win over South Vermillion freshman Elizabeth Tindera on Friday afternoon.
It's the second straight match for Tallamraju that has to gone three sets. In each case, Tallamraju pulled away for a 6-1 win to clinch the match.
"That's difficult to do," Spohr said of the pair of seesaw matches. "That's tough, especially in these pressure situations."
Valparaiso's Rose Pastoret lost 6-2, 6-1 to Providence's Halli Trinkle, the reigning state champion, in another quarterfinal at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis.
Tallamraju (25-1) faces Trinkle (19-1) at 9 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The championship is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Spohr said Friday's match had its share of ups and downs.
"She really had control in the first set, playing aggressive, getting her first serves in and closing out at the net," he said. "There was a little bit of a letdown in the second set. (Tindera) returned a lot more balls, played aggressively and converted on a lot of shots.
"Sanjana maintained her consistency in the third set, getting that service percentage up. When she was up at the net, she was anticipating the shots. I think coming in with a lot of confidence really helped in the match."
Tallamraju attributed the inconsistency of her match to her mental game.
"(Tindera) picked it up a lot in the second set," Tallamraju said. "I got too negative in the second set. I should have picked it up more.
"It was all about resetting in the third set. I had to let go of the mistakes I made, because I have a habit of holding onto them. I couldn't let her gain the momentum, so I got on an early roll."
Tallamraju believes her experiences outside of high school matches have helped her in these pressure situations.
"It definitely helps," Tallamraju said of her extensive juniors career. "It gives you the ability to know what to do in certain situations. I can figure out how to set up a match or routine plus maintain my positivity and focus."
She doesn't plan to change much heading into the semifinals.
"It's not about changing your style," she said. "I know it's going to be a tough match, and I prepare to lay it all out there. I don't want to hold anything back and have regrets. We'll see what happens."
Even though she hasn't faced Trinkle this season, Tallamraju has somewhat of a gameplan.
"We are both similar styles of players, big serves and she loves to take the first strike on points," Tallamraju said. "I have to find a way to weather the storm. I know I'm going to get pushed.
"I might have to grind it out, move my feet a lot more than in other matches."
Pastoret finishes her season at 26-3. She advanced to the state semifinals last season when she played at Marquette Catholic.
Valparaiso coach Tim Shideler was pleased with Pastoret's effort.
"The score doesn't reflect how close it was, many game could have went either way," Shideler said. "(Pastoret) was on the defensive most of the match. (Trinkle) won a lot of crucial points."
"Of course we were down there to win the whole thing, but I still think Rose played a great match."