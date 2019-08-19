ST. JOHN — Munster may have lost state doubles semifinalists Zach Schmidt and Frank Wolf from last year's team.
That doesn't mean the expectations are different.
The Mustangs (1-0) defeated Lake Central 5-0 in boys tennis action to start the season Monday. Freshman singles players Nikki Kondamuri and Daniel Sroka earned convincing wins in their Mustang debuts, and junior Peyton Specht pulled out a 6-4, 6-2 win over David Spriggs at No. 1 singles to cap the sweep.
Despite the inexperience at singles, there's plenty of talent.
“The goals are absolutely the same, you just have to push them more,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “Whenever you step foot on this team, you should know that the expectation is to be the best in the Region.”
Specht is making the transition from second singles to the first slot, where he said he'll have to play far more offensive shots. The plan against Spriggs was to keep the ball to his backhand, pushing him to one side of the court before attacking the open side.
After a first set that could have gone either way, Specht separated to win the last four games of the second.
“David served really well today, probably the best I've seen in a while,” Specht said. “The second set, I think everything just started to click a lot better than it did the first set.”
Seniors Kathir Venkat and DJ Fesko claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, while senior Joe Webster and sophomore Charlie Morton did the same at second doubles. Lake Central has just one senior — No. 2 doubles player Nathan Doyle — and coach Ralph Holden said he hopes the Indians will see major improvement throughout the season as young players gain experience.
The Indians (0-1) don't play again until Aug. 28 at Highland, and Holden said the layoff gives them a chance to sharpen up after having weaknesses exposed.
“I learned that we've got to be a lot more aggressive at doubles, and we have to do a little more setup in single to come to the net,” Holden said. “Inexperience showed, but we're gonna play 19-20 games against pretty good teams. … We'll have some experience to come back with.”