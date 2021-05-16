Munster transfer unbeaten, having fun in senior year at Highland

Savarino was doubles partners with Munster’s current No. 1 singles player, Addy Klawitter, as a sophomore. The pair were named first-team all-state by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.

The two aren’t on bad terms, Savarino said. But there was some awkwardness when they played earlier this season. She was nervous for a week before.

“It’s a weird situation but I got on the court and I was just really relaxed,” Savarino said. “I just took some deep breaths and calmed myself down. I just played my game, played tennis.”

Savarino won the match 6-0, 6-1.

“I really wanted to win but it was hard. We used to be doubles partners. We went to state together,” the Marian University recruit said. “I love Addy. She’s a great player.”

There’s a good chance the two will meet again in the postseason.

Steenson said he wants to see Savarino get out of the regional and get to state as an individual.

“That’s got to be our goal,” he said. “When we get to the singles tournament sectional, there’s nobody there she hasn’t already beaten fairly convincingly.”

Savarino echoed that.