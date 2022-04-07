Munster transitioning to a new era with Carl Davis and underclassmen

MUNSTER — The Munster tennis program has always been a little different than the ones at other Region schools. This year, it feels a little different even from its past self.

The program is in transition. A new coach, a youthful roster, and a starting lineup dotted with new faces has the atmosphere at a Mustangs practice feeling refreshed.

“Our goals changed from last year. Last year, our goal was to win regionals, try to push for semistate, try to carry on that fighting culture. This year, we’re really focusing on rebuilding, getting some of the new girls familiar with things,” senior Olivia Porter said. “We’re finding where everyone is going to fit in and finding how we’re going to make this a successful team even though it might not be on paper what everyone thinks is successful.”

The Mustangs won their 44th consecutive sectional last spring. It was a down year in Munster, though. The team lost to Crown Point in the regional round. It expects to finish seasons later. It usually starts them ranked in the state poll. It's not for the first time in a long time.

“What we want to try to do is just build the program back up to where it was. It’s a rebuilding year but I see some real potential in middle school,” coach Carl Davis said. “Even the freshmen that came out, we’ve got some good players. We may be surprising some people, I think.”

Elizabeth Fesko played USTA tennis with some of the group who graduated last year. She said playing on a team made of mostly underclassmen is a new experience.

“I think it feels very different,” she said. “Going from our freshman year, being on a state-qualifying team, to now where we’re really fighting to get out of regionals is definitely an adjustment. I think that just comes with your attitude and we just have to look at it differently.”

A big part of the adjustment is Davis.

He comes over from Crown Point, where he coached the boys team for two years. He’s made stops at Hobart, Purdue Northwest, and Indiana University Northwest. Davis runs First Serve Tennis Academy, which recently built courts in Gary.

He gives lessons around the area, including to some of the Mustangs. Some of those Munster players approached him to apply for the job after former coach Patrick Spohr announced he was leaving last year.

He didn’t need much convincing.

“It’s definitely a tennis community,” Davis said. “The athletic department is very supportive. It’s just a different mentality. In Munster, you see adults playing on the courts, on their own. Being in tennis my whole life, I see that’s something that’s waning. At least in Munster, it’s going strong and that’s a nice thing to be a part of.”

Spohr is still the boys coach in the fall. Davis said he reached out but won’t be involved with the girls.

He left a good foundation on which Davis can build but there’s a new direction and the team is responding.

“There was a sense of familiarity with coach Spohr. We’re trying to get to know coach Davis as he’s trying to get to know us,” Porter said.

Fesko, one of the team's three seniors with Porter and Mara Trivunovic, takes lessons with Davis.

“He already knew a little about how I played. Rather than focusing on the numbers, who beat who or who challenged who, it was a lot more like ‘We know this is where we want you. Let’s just focus on your weaknesses right away,’” she said.

Davis has plenty of young talent to mold, by all accounts. That strong freshman class makes up more than half of the Mustangs roster of 24. Davis said 70 players came out at the middle school ranks. That includes the two nationally-ranked younger sisters of recent Munster tennis stars Sanjana and Shalini Tallamraju.

Claire Han is one of those ninth graders. The tournament player will likely be at No. 1 singles this season, Davis said. Annie Fuller, Scarlett Mrvan and Celeste Gallardo will also be major contributors.

“You’ve had Division I players coming out of this school consistently. There’s a nice tradition, a nice respect for the game,” Davis said. “A lot of kids do private lessons. They have their coaches. That helps, especially with a young program.”

Maintaining the sectional streak is important. It’s one of the longest in any sport in state history and even if Munster says it’s rebuilding, nobody expects it to end any time soon.

Davis said the plan is to add regional and semistate trophies, maybe even a few more team state runner up finishes soon. Munster has seven of those, most recently in 2015.

“I don’t know if we’ll get back to the heyday in the next year or two, but it’s a four-year plan, I think. Regionals, for sure, in the next year or two," he said. "The team just has to jell. We’ve got good senior leadership and the kids want to play, they want to compete.”

