Munster's Charlie Morton and Danny Sroka aim to bring home a state title

MUNSTER — Junior Danny Sroka and senior Charlie Morton have big goals this weekend that go beyond just winning an individual state championship.
“I feel like we could possibly be one of the best doubles teams in Munster’s history,” Sroka said. “So let’s make it count.”
That’s a lofty statement, considering the storied history of the Mustangs program. But Morton and Sroka are positioned to say such things. They’re 18-1 together, including a perfect 6-0 in the postseason. The only loss they’ve had together was to Carmel’s Srisanth Malpeddi and Jack Jentz. Morton has a second loss on the season to a team from Bloomington South, but not while playing with Sroka.
They'll play this weekend to be the first in school history to win a state title.
The Mustangs duo will meet Ean Alexander and Ben Bayler from Brownsburg in the individual state quarterfinals Friday at Carmel High School. Munster’s doubles team won a close match when the doubles teams met during the regular season.
“It’s a different feeling,” Sroka said. “Of course we’d rather be with the whole team but at least this is something.”
Morton and Sroka didn’t play together before this season but the two are longtime friends, so chemistry wasn’t an issue. The doubles format wasn’t completely foreign. They’ve played pickup games together with friends.
“We can trust each other but I can also yell at him and he takes it just as a friend. I’m trying to help him be the best,” Morton said.
That relationship was on display in the team state quarterfinals against Columbus North last week. They were down 4-1 in the first set when Sroka told Morton to buck up because the team needed their point. Munster didn’t win as a team but Morton and Sroka won both sets in tiebreakers to remain alive in the individual tournament.
“I saw the look in his eyes and there was no turning back after that,” Morton said. “From then on, it was just us. When we get to a tiebreak, we’re so confident. We know we won’t get tight and we can secure the deal.”
Jentz and Malpeddi are in the field, but Sroka and Morton wouldn’t play them until the championship on Saturday. If they get by the Brownsburg pair, the Mustangs team will play the winner between teams from Mississinewa and the Bloomington South team that beat Morton during the regular season.
“Experience matters and tiebreaks are the best test of that,” Morton said. “Your season can come down to just a couple points. That can be the match, a difference of two points. Some people get really tight but that doesn’t really faze me.”
It’s the third time Morton will play for an individual doubles title. He’s never come home with a ring, his best finish coming in 2019 when he and Kathir Venkat lost in the final match. Morton and Ryan Muntean lost in the state semifinals last year.
“I’ve had so many heartbreaking losses,” Morton said. “To come out, in my last season, on top would mean so much.”