Munster's Charlie Morton and Danny Sroka aim to bring home a state title

“We can trust each other but I can also yell at him and he takes it just as a friend. I’m trying to help him be the best,” Morton said.

That relationship was on display in the team state quarterfinals against Columbus North last week. They were down 4-1 in the first set when Sroka told Morton to buck up because the team needed their point. Munster didn’t win as a team but Morton and Sroka won both sets in tiebreakers to remain alive in the individual tournament.

“I saw the look in his eyes and there was no turning back after that,” Morton said. “From then on, it was just us. When we get to a tiebreak, we’re so confident. We know we won’t get tight and we can secure the deal.”

Jentz and Malpeddi are in the field, but Sroka and Morton wouldn’t play them until the championship on Saturday. If they get by the Brownsburg pair, the Mustangs team will play the winner between teams from Mississinewa and the Bloomington South team that beat Morton during the regular season.

“Experience matters and tiebreaks are the best test of that,” Morton said. “Your season can come down to just a couple points. That can be the match, a difference of two points. Some people get really tight but that doesn’t really faze me.”