Munster's Charlie Morton and Danny Sroka finish second in state doubles

Both Morton and Sroka said the score in the semifinal match was misleading. Sroka said they were in control from the coin toss.

“They’re two singles players and they don’t understand momentum. Doubles is all about momentum,” Morton said. “Danny and I have a thing. As soon as we get on the court, we stare our opponents in the eye like Mike Tyson. If they look away, we know that we’ve already won. They looked away immediately.”

Morton, a senior, leaves a legacy as one of the most decorated doubles players to ever play at Munster. In addition to Saturday, he lost in the state doubles final with Kathir Venkat as a sophomore. He was also part of three state-qualifying Mustangs teams, including this year’s.

“I’m sure this was painful for him,” Spohr said. “I think this is a way for him to get closure on a great career, even though he didn’t win the championship. He came up just short.”

Morton said he’s grateful for the time spent with Munster coaches, fans and his teammates.