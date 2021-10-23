Munster's Charlie Morton and Danny Sroka finish second in state doubles

The Munster doubles team of Charlie Morton and Danny Sroka went about as far as they could without winning a state title.
The Mustangs, who’ve shown a propensity for winning tough sets throughout the postseason, pushed Srisanth Malpeddi and Jack Jentz from Carmel but eventually lost 6-4, 6-3 in the state final match at Carmel.
“We gave it all we had. We left it all on the court,” Sroka said.
Morton and Sroka were up 4-3 in the first set. They were up 40-15 in two games in the second set. Jentz and Malpeddi were just able to do enough to win.
“(Sroka and Morton) just have a competitor’s mentality. Even if they’re down, they’re never out,” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “If you’re going to get beat, you might as well get beat by the best. I thought the kids left everything out there.”
Munster advanced to the state final after beating Brownsburg’s Ean Alexander and Ben Bayler 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals Friday. In the semifinals Saturday Morning, the Mustangs duo beat Chris Lian and Michael Asplund or Bloomington South 6-3, 6-4.
Morton and Sroka said the repeated long sets didn’t wear them down, though.
“We probably had the most experience out of the whole state. We’ve been in tough heartbreaks. Charlie’s lost many tough matches. My freshman year, I lost a deciding match (to Terre Haute South in the team state quarterfinals). All that heartbreak leads to confidence,” Sroka said. “We just fell short in the state finals.”
Both Morton and Sroka said the score in the semifinal match was misleading. Sroka said they were in control from the coin toss.
“They’re two singles players and they don’t understand momentum. Doubles is all about momentum,” Morton said. “Danny and I have a thing. As soon as we get on the court, we stare our opponents in the eye like Mike Tyson. If they look away, we know that we’ve already won. They looked away immediately.”
Morton, a senior, leaves a legacy as one of the most decorated doubles players to ever play at Munster. In addition to Saturday, he lost in the state doubles final with Kathir Venkat as a sophomore. He was also part of three state-qualifying Mustangs teams, including this year’s.
“I’m sure this was painful for him,” Spohr said. “I think this is a way for him to get closure on a great career, even though he didn’t win the championship. He came up just short.”
Morton said he’s grateful for the time spent with Munster coaches, fans and his teammates.
“There’s no way to manage that pain except to win. Knowing it’s my last one, I can’t really get my revenge. I’ve just got to move on in life,” he said. “It’s all up to my brother (Jack) now. He comes in next year (as a freshman) and hopefully he gets at least one win against Carmel.”