CULVER — Kathir Venkat believes the road to the state tennis championship began 371 days ago when Munster fell to Culver Academies in the 2018 semistate.
Venkat held himself personally responsible for the loss and vowed to make amends once the Mustangs got back to semistate. The senior was true to his word on Saturday as he, along with No. 1 doubles partner Charlie Morton, dispatched their Culver Academies opponents 6-1, 6-0 in 36 minutes. The rest of the Mustangs followed suit over the next hour to deliver a 4-1 win over the host Eagles.
Munster will play Terre Haute South in the state quarterfinals at Center Grove on Friday.
“I kept thinking back to last year and how we didn’t start off strong,” Venkat said. “I told Charlie that whatever happens today, I’m not losing this match. We beat (Culver) in the regular season last year and then we (No. 1 doubles) lost to them at semistate. I felt like I lost the match for the team and that fed into my passion today. I wasn’t losing.”
The Mustangs lost 3-2 to Culver last season and it was a memory that many of the current players carried with them when they went on the court on Saturday. Senior Joe Webster said he cried after last season’s match more than he ever had before and he was bound and determined to not let it happen again. Webster and classmate Donald Fesko provided the match-clinching point with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Culver’s No. 2 doubles team of AJ Davidson and Nathaniel Posner.
“Last year was heartbreaking and we were focused all year on getting back for this opportunity,” Webster said. “This was the match that we had circled on our calendar. (Saturday) was everything that we dreamed of.”
While the current players were thinking about gaining a measure of revenge over Culver Academy for last season’s defeat, Munster coach Patrick Spohr was looking at the bigger picture. Saturday’s win sends the Mustangs back to the state finals for the first time since 2010.
You have free articles remaining.
“After nine years you start to wonder if it’s ever going to happen,” Spohr said. “Sports are a ‘what have you done for me lately’ kind of thing. Well, lately we’re semistate champions.”
Munster freshmen Nikash Kondamuri and Daniel Sroka each won their matches at No. 2 and 3 singles respectively. Sroka won a second set tiebreak to close out the entire match, setting off a wild Munster celebration that Spohr deemed “bittersweet.”
“You wish the kids that were with us last year could be here today and be part of this,” Spohr said. “There are a lot of guys who came through this program who have never been able to celebrate (getting to state). You start to wonder if you want to keep doing this. To see the younger guys out there celebrating right now, to see the looks on their face, this is the reason why you do this.”
LaPorte’s dream ride through the postseason came to a sudden end on Saturday as the Slicers (18-7) ran into three-time defending state champion Carmel and lost 5-0. Graham Siefker was able to take three games off Carmel’s Ethan Zhang at No. 2 singles, but the rest of the Slicers fell 6-0, 6-0 in their matches.
“These boys were 2-19 two years ago and now we’re going up against Carmel in the semistate,” LaPorte coach Don Varda said. “I’m so proud of each and every one of them. I told them I wanted two things today. I wanted them to have fun and I wanted them to be brave. Our boys never backed down. We played them as hard as we could from start to finish.”