Offseason effort gets sophomore Michael Fesko into Munster tennis lineup

MUNSTER — Michael Fesko watched Munster’s run to the state quarterfinals a year ago from the sidelines.

He spent the season as the No. 1 singles player on the junior varsity roster but wanted to contribute to the varsity squad as a sophomore. So, he got to work.

“I really wanted to be out there so I worked really hard. I was a basically playing every single day this summer until conditioning (started). I played about four times a week during spring, a couple times a week during winter,” Fesko said. “I just really wanted to be out there.”

That effort paid off for the Mustangs. Fesko’s been a reliable No. 3 singles player all season, to the tune of a 23-2 record. Both of his losses came to highly ranked players.

“He has improved immensely from where he was last year to where he is this year, just stroke-wise and confidence-wise. The confidence is probably the biggest thing because now he has confidence in his game,” coach Patrick Spohr said.

Spohr said Fesko arrived as a player who’d clearly taken a lot of lessons. He’d hit everything back to the middle. Munster coaches have worked with him to keep balls out of what they call that “red zone” and make his opponent move.