The Munster girls tennis team is loaded, but its not the only team in Northwest Indiana with talent. Here are 13 players to keep an eye on this spring.
Sydney Jackson, Merrillville, So.
Jackson had a terrific freshman year and garnered all-Duneland Athletic Conference honors.
Madison Jusevitch, Lowell, Sr.
The Red Devils will lean on Jusevitch and the senior class for leadership. Jusevitch was an honorable mention all-state doubles player with Joselyn Bobos in 2017, when the pair advanced to the regional final.
Addy Klawitter, Munster, So.
An honorable mention all-state doubles player as a freshman, Klawitter will move to No. 3 singles this season. She’d play No. 2 singles at a lot of area schools and No. 1 at most.
Lizzie Knot, Illiana Christian, Jr.
The Vikings won’t participate in the postseason. They’re still in the four-year IHSAA transition period after the school relocated from Illinois. But Knot will be a handful in the regular season. She was a two-time state qualifier in Illinois.
Alaina Majors, LaPorte, Sr.
Majors is an experienced player, entering her third season as the Slicers No. 1 singles player. She was named all-district by the state coaches association last year.
Danica Mileusnic, Lake Central, Sr.
Mileunic leads an Indians squad that at least one opposing coach expects to win the Duneland Athletic Conference. She was all-conference as a junior.
Rose Pastoret, Valparaiso, So.
Pastoret transfers in from Marquette Catholic. She was one of the final four left in the individual state single tournament a year ago, losing in the semifinals to then South Bend St. Joseph senior Madelyn Yergler.
Emily Rhee, Crown Point, Jr.
Rhee takes over at No. 1 singles for a Crown Point program in transition. She played No. 2 singles last year.
Dana Savarino, Munster, So.
Savarino was second team all-state in singles as the Mustangs' No. 2 last season. In essence, she’ll swap spots with Klawitter to partner with senior Karolina Sroka this year for a Mustangs team with state championship aspirations.
Karolina Sroka, Munster, Sr.
The other half of the Mustangs’ No. 1 doubles team was all-Northwest Crossroads Conference, all-district and honorable mention all-state last year. She and Savarino will be the favorite in almost every match.
Sanjana Tallamraju, Munster, Fr.
Tallamraju is a talented freshman who will take over the No. 1 singles spot from her big sister Shalini. She holds multiple regional and national trophies and is ranked in the top 50 nationally in her class.
Shalini Tallamraju, Munster, Jr.
Not often is a returning No. 1 singles player who was twice named first-team all state, asked to move down and play No. 2 singles. The Tallamraju sisters give the Mustangs a one-two punch that will compete with any in the state.
Aubrey Toppen, Kankakee Valley, Sr.
Toppen was 15-5 last year, splitting time between Nos. 1 and 2 singles. She was 20-2 at No. 3 the season before. She’ll be the Kougars’ top player as a senior.