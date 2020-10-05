Remaly’s analytical mind helps Hanover Central to first sectional title

CEDAR LAKE — Nathan Remaly had a change in mindset this season and it’s made all the difference for him and Hanover Central.

“I had a tendency to try to end (matches) too quickly and that would lead me to make a lot of unforced errors,” the senior said. “I’m playing a lot more deliberately, being a lot more patient. Generally, all of the things I’ve done well and worked on are all coming together.”

Remaly led the Wildcats (10-3) to the school’s first sectional title. He beat Crown Point’s Jackson Pawlowski in a third set 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles sectional championship match.

He admits his play became inconsistent during the second set. Remaly won a meeting with Pawlowski earlier in the season in much less dramatic fashion.

“I came into that match pretty excited,” Remaly said. “It was a really close match with a lot of long points.”

Remaly is near the top of his class academically and plans to study math and computer science in college. He thinks about things in a more analytical way than most, coach Eric Stark said.