Remaly’s analytical mind helps Hanover Central to first sectional title

CEDAR LAKE — Nathan Remaly had a change in mindset this season and it’s made all the difference for him and Hanover Central.
“I had a tendency to try to end (matches) too quickly and that would lead me to make a lot of unforced errors,” the senior said. “I’m playing a lot more deliberately, being a lot more patient. Generally, all of the things I’ve done well and worked on are all coming together.”
Remaly led the Wildcats (10-3) to the school’s first sectional title. He beat Crown Point’s Jackson Pawlowski in a third set 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles sectional championship match.
He admits his play became inconsistent during the second set. Remaly won a meeting with Pawlowski earlier in the season in much less dramatic fashion.
“I came into that match pretty excited,” Remaly said. “It was a really close match with a lot of long points.”
Remaly is near the top of his class academically and plans to study math and computer science in college. He thinks about things in a more analytical way than most, coach Eric Stark said.
“He’s a smart tennis kid but he overthinks simple situations sometimes when all that’s required is just to hit the ball,” Stark said. “It’s been fun to see the evolution from him breaking it all down, each swing of the opponent, to now it all coming together. The matches he would’ve lost in previous years, he wins.”
More than one of those matches came down to a third set. Stark said Remaly has a stamina that many tennis players don’t, which was evident during summer conditioning. Sometimes, he just outlasts opponents.
Remaly also plays to his strengths and avoids his weaknesses.
“He’s a little more unconventional of a player. We get him to use his slice forehand a lot, his slice backhand a lot. He hits balls that most kids wouldn’t think of hitting in a situation and it catches people off guard,” Stark said. “He’s more of a cat and mouse but he does still have the power game there. He can sneak up on people.”
The quality of tennis Remaly has been playing lately is as good as ever, he believes. Hanover Central meets Merrillville Tuesday in the opening round of the Munster regional.
Remaly is ready.
“(Winning) sectionals was a goal because I knew that we had a team this year that could do it,” he said. “There was a lot of growth from a lot of people and we won a sectional. Even if we lost to Merrillville, I’d say the season is definitely a win.”
