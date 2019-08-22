Top five Region teams
1. Munster: The Mustangs take their customary No. 1 spot despite losing state semifinalist seniors Zack Schmidt and Frank Wolf. Freshmen Nikki Kondamuri and Daniel Sroka claimed the second and third singles spots, respectively, and Munster has three seniors at doubles. Junior Peyton Specht narrowly held off Kondamuri for the first singles slot, and first doubles should be a strength again with Kathir Venkat and DJ Fesko returning.
2. Crown Point: Leyton Noerenberg returns as perhaps the Region's top player, but he's not alone. Armando Bracco moves up from third singles to the second spot, and Zach Jones could play singles or switch to first doubles. Singles has been CP's strength in recent years, but Don Baron has returned as an assistant coach to help develop what coach Chris Korzeniewski said is the Bulldogs' strongest doubles group in years.
3. Chesterton: The Trojans should be Crown Point's top challenger in the DAC after falling 3-2 to the Bulldogs last season. Luke Liapes is back at first singles, and multiple players are duking it out for the second and third spots. Doubles should be a strength due to the Trojans' experience and depth — the five-time defending sectional champs lost just two starters overall.
4. Valparaiso: First singles player Evan Cecchini departed, as his family moved to Pennsylvania after his parents Dave and Tammy took coaching jobs at Bucknell. Seniors Calvin McMurtrey and Will Behrend have jumped up from first doubles to first and second singles, and the Vikings have a solid team from top to bottom thanks to the strength of last year's JV squad.
5. LaPorte: Andy Emmons is a veteran force at first singles, and the Slicers have fellow senior Tristan Poe at second singles for an experienced and talented top two. There isn't much separation between the doubles teams, which means second doubles in particular should be a strength. Unlike many Region teams that are still shifting lineups around, LaPorte is a bit more set on its top seven.
Top 10 players (in alphabetical order)
Armando Bracco, Crown Point, senior, second singles; Andy Emmons, LaPorte, senior, first singles; Nick Hanson, Chesterton, senior, first doubles; Nikki Kondamuri, Munster, freshman, second singles; Luke Liapes, Chesterton, senior, first singles; Calvin McMurtrey, Valparaiso, junior, first singles; Leyton Noerenberg, Crown Point, senior, first singles; Peyton Specht, Munster, junior, first singles; David Spriggs, Lake Central, sophomore, first singles; Kathir Venkat, Munster, senior, first doubles.