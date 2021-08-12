Senior trio leading Illiana Christian tennis into a new era

DYER — The Illiana Christian boys tennis roster is senior heavy, with only one underclassmen on the varsity roster.
That's ideal for the Vikings, who are a program in transition. Illiana has a new coach in Karen Blaauw and is in its second season in both the Greater South Shore Conference and as a member of the IHSAA.
“We’re setting the bar for everyone,” senior Gabe Van Roekel said.
Seniors Matthew Smits, Tyler Barker and Van Roekel are the leaders. They’ll likely slot into the three singles roles, though challenge matches over the next week will determine exactly where.
The trio is competitive with each other, to the point that they sometimes leave practice in silence. Things are always smoothed out later that night or the next day with a text.
“Off the court, we’re best friends,” Barker said.
Barker and Van Roekel have been friends for essentially their entire lives. They each play both tennis and baseball.
Smits, who also plays volleyball, joined the crew in high school.
“It’s definitely more fun coming to tennis knowing all your buddies are there,” Smits said. “You’re going to have fun.”
It’s easy to see that the Vikings enjoy their time together at practice. They laugh and smile and needle each other after a bad hit. They praise each other after a good one, too.
There are more good ones lately.
“We’re taking it more seriously because we’ve figured out that we’re actually decent,” Van Roekel said. “We can put up some points against some better teams. It’s more exciting.”
Blaauw, who formerly coached at Hobart and at Homewood-Flossmoor and privately, may just be a transitional element, too. She’s retired and stepped into the role over the summer. So far, though, Blaauw likes the makeup of the Vikings.
“They’re great guys,” she said. “They look better than I anticipated. I had no idea. They’re not match-tough, yet. They’re decent players but we need to get some match play in.”
Blaauw has a standing offer to her teams. If a player challenges her and wins, she’ll take the team out for ice cream after an away match. If five or six beat her, the season could be an expensive one.
“I put myself on the line because I didn’t know how they hit. I’m a little worried,” she said. “They’re athletic and they’re competitors so if we can get them match tough, we’re going to be OK. I like these boys.”
At the top of this season’s checklist is avenging losses from a year ago, like the ones to Hanover Central, Lowell and Highland.
The chance to end up on an all-conference team and win a conference title changes everything.
“Now we’re actually playing for something,” Van Roekel said. “Our intensity is way up. It’s not just playing for fun.”
“We’re more focused on winning,” Smits said.
Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2020-21 school year
Our favorite photos from a photogenic prep sports season.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic fall prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic winter prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic spring prep sports season in the Region.