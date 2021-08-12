Senior trio leading Illiana Christian tennis into a new era

There are more good ones lately.

“We’re taking it more seriously because we’ve figured out that we’re actually decent,” Van Roekel said. “We can put up some points against some better teams. It’s more exciting.”

Blaauw, who formerly coached at Hobart and at Homewood-Flossmoor and privately, may just be a transitional element, too. She’s retired and stepped into the role over the summer. So far, though, Blaauw likes the makeup of the Vikings.

“They’re great guys,” she said. “They look better than I anticipated. I had no idea. They’re not match-tough, yet. They’re decent players but we need to get some match play in.”

Blaauw has a standing offer to her teams. If a player challenges her and wins, she’ll take the team out for ice cream after an away match. If five or six beat her, the season could be an expensive one.

“I put myself on the line because I didn’t know how they hit. I’m a little worried,” she said. “They’re athletic and they’re competitors so if we can get them match tough, we’re going to be OK. I like these boys.”

At the top of this season’s checklist is avenging losses from a year ago, like the ones to Hanover Central, Lowell and Highland.