 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent
GIRLS TENNIS

Six girls tennis players to watch

  • 0
Alex Baron, Crown Point

Alex Baron figures to be one of the best tennis players in the Region once again in 2022.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Alex Baron, Jr., Crown Point – The Bulldogs’ sometimes No. 1 singles player last season, she’ll be one of their anchors again this year.

Ana Baron, Fr., Crown Point – The younger sister adds some punch to the Bulldogs roster.

Katelyn Friis, Sr., LaPorte – The Slicers returning No. 1 is a strong player with experience.

Claire Han, Fr., Munster – The frosh will likely be the No. 1 singles player for the Mustangs.

Leah Palkon, Sr., Lake Central – LC’s top player returns to lead the Indians again.

Milena Veltri, Sr., Chesterton – The Trojans returning No. 1 singles player was All DAC and all district as a junior.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts