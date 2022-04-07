Six girls tennis players to watch

Alex Baron, Jr., Crown Point – The Bulldogs’ sometimes No. 1 singles player last season, she’ll be one of their anchors again this year.
Ana Baron, Fr., Crown Point – The younger sister adds some punch to the Bulldogs roster.
Katelyn Friis, Sr., LaPorte – The Slicers returning No. 1 is a strong player with experience.
Claire Han, Fr., Munster – The frosh will likely be the No. 1 singles player for the Mustangs.
Leah Palkon, Sr., Lake Central – LC’s top player returns to lead the Indians again.
Milena Veltri, Sr., Chesterton – The Trojans returning No. 1 singles player was All DAC and all district as a junior.