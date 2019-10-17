Daniel Sroka might be a newcomer to the Munster tennis team this season, but the freshman has been no stranger to the Munster courts.
Sroka, the younger brother of former Munster girls tennis star Karolina Sroka, spent four years watching his sister play for the Mustangs. It was during those long matches that Sroka caught the eye of Munster tennis coach Patrick Spohr.
Sroka continued to get on Spohr’s radar last season when Spohr was coaching the Munster girls in the spring and Sroka was preparing for the start of his high school career.
“Daniel is a court rat,” Spohr said. “Whenever I’d be leaving the courts after the girls were done practicing, he’d show up at six at night and hit for a few hours. He knew (his freshman) season was coming up and he worked every day. That gave me the confidence when it came time for the season to start.”
Sroka turned all those hours on the court hitting and all those pointers from his sister into a successful freshman campaign where he went 24-1 at No. 3 singles. Sroka hopes to build on that success this weekend as the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association No. 8 Mustangs will battle No. 6 Terre Haute South in the state tennis quarterfinals at Center Grove High School on Friday. The semifinals and finals will be held on Saturday at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
You have free articles remaining.
“I thought going into my freshman year that I’d be on (junior varsity),” Sroka said. “I put in the work last spring and I got what I wanted out of it. My goal every day was to be on the court.”
Even though Spohr knew how good Sroka’s approach to the game was, he still wasn’t certain he would slot the freshman in the singles lineup, especially with another freshman, Nikky Kondamuri, taking the No. 2 singles position. There are four freshmen out of the 56 tennis players competing in the state team tournament this weekend and two of them are in Munster’s lineup.
“I had thoughts of putting Daniel at doubles and having (senior) Joe Webster play singles,” Spohr said. “We did pool play and a round robin among our guys and I really looked at the numbers. Daniel played Joe really tough and it was kind of a lightbulb moment. We may have something here (with Sroka at No. 3 singles). In all my time as coach, I’ve never had two freshmen at singles and I couldn’t be happier with the decision.”
Sroka is doing his best to treat his match against Terre Haute South junior Caleb Morris the same as he would any other match, but he also understands how rare of an opportunity the Mustangs have. Munster is making its first state appearance since 2010.
“It has sunk in, but there are a lot of nerves going down there,” Sroka said. “There’s a lot of programs that are really good that don’t get the opportunity that we get. It’s exciting that we get to keep going.”