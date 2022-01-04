TF North, TF South sports going on pause till Jan. 14

Athletes in District 215 will have more free time on their hands for a while.
The district announced Tuesday it will shift to remote learning and pause sports and other extracurricular activities through Jan. 14. In-person learning is scheduled to resume Jan. 18 (Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Day, is a holiday).
Dr. Sophia Jones-Redmond, the district's superintendent, announced the move in a letter to parents released Monday.
"Needless to say, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in our school communities is a concern," Jones-Redmond wrote. "Elevated COVID-19 cases within our school district have caused staffing shortages across our campuses."
Athletic directors Marc Brewe at TF South and DeVale Stubbs at TF North plan to reschedule most of the events affected by the pause.
TF South's boys basketball team now will play at Shepard on Jan. 24 and host Oak Lawn on Jan. 26. TF South's girls will host Shepard on Jan. 24.
TF North's boys will play at Richards on Feb. 8 and the girls will host Richards on Jan. 21.
TF North was scheduled to host the SICA Blue Tournament for boys bowling this weekend at Lynwood Bowl. Now neither District 215 boys bowling team will compete at conference, and it's unclear whether the other five SICA Blue schools will have a meet without them.
The pause will end just in time for the boys bowling teams to compete in the IHSA state series. Both TF South and TF North are assigned to the Andrew Regional on Jan. 15.
Also up in the air is TF North's Bob Hambric Shootout for boys basketball scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Three of the nine games involve local teams: Don Bosco vs. Chicago Marshall at noon Saturday, Lighthouse vs. Chicago Phillips at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and TF North vs. EPIC at 1 p.m. Sunday.
TF North boys basketball coach Tim Bankston said a decision on whether the event can be rescheduled is expected to be made on Wednesday.
"We understand the impact this stoppage will have on our student-athletes and club members; however, in an effort to promote the safety and well-being of all students and staff we believe this additional measure is needed at this time," Jones-Redmond wrote.