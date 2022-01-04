TF North, TF South sports going on pause till Jan. 14

Athletes in District 215 will have more free time on their hands for a while.

The district announced Tuesday it will shift to remote learning and pause sports and other extracurricular activities through Jan. 14. In-person learning is scheduled to resume Jan. 18 (Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Day, is a holiday).

Dr. Sophia Jones-Redmond, the district's superintendent, announced the move in a letter to parents released Monday.

"Needless to say, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in our school communities is a concern," Jones-Redmond wrote. "Elevated COVID-19 cases within our school district have caused staffing shortages across our campuses."

Athletic directors Marc Brewe at TF South and DeVale Stubbs at TF North plan to reschedule most of the events affected by the pause.

TF South's boys basketball team now will play at Shepard on Jan. 24 and host Oak Lawn on Jan. 26. TF South's girls will host Shepard on Jan. 24.

TF North's boys will play at Richards on Feb. 8 and the girls will host Richards on Jan. 21.