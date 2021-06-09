TF South boys track qualifies for state in eight events

FLOSSMOOR — Tylar Mack going to state is no shock — the TF South senior has been one of the state's top-ranked sprinters all season.

But all the company he's going to have, with South advancing to the Class 3A finals in eight events out of Wednesday's Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional?

That's a happy surprise.

"Going to state for that three-hour ride won't be as boring as I thought it would be," Mack said.

In fact, it's been an exciting stretch run for South. First came a South Suburban Blue title last week. Then came the sectional, when South earned automatic qualification in five events by finishing in the top two.

South added three more qualifiers, including a pair that hit the IHSA qualifying standard on the nose: high jumper Christian Heffner, who was fifth at 1.90 meters (6 feet, 3 inches), and the 400-meter relay team of Derek Smith, Joseph Turner, Ryan Coleman and Mack, which took third in 42.77 seconds.

Mack also was runner-up in the 200 (21.73) and third in the 100 (10.94) despite a nagging groin injury that led him to scratch from the 800 relay.

"Coming out in the first 10 meters of the race, I felt it in the 100," Mack said. "So I was like, I need to take it easy."