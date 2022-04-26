TF South picks Red Wolves as new nickname

CALUMET CITY — The TF South nickname saga is finally over.

Eighteen months after the District 215 school board voted unanimously to drop the Rebels nickname because of its racial connotations, another unanimous vote on Tuesday evening ushered in the Red Wolves era.

"Thank you, everyone," board president Rita Oberman said after the vote. "And I'm very excited the students were heard."

The move came almost a year after the board voted down the same nickname (then spelled "Redwolves") by a 4-2 vote with one member absent.

At the time, some in the TF South community criticized the nickname selection process because of the low level of student participation during remote learning because of the pandemic.

This time, a task force composed of TF South teachers and students took a list of more than 100 proposed names and whittled it down to 20 options. Then the task force cut that list to five for the initial student vote.

A second ballot with the two finalists yielded an overwhelming mandate for Red Wolves by a 715-284 margin over Flyers.

Caleb Newman, a junior basketball player and member of the task force, said he favored Red Wolves "from the jump," and noted the name's popularity among the school's athletes.

"It will give our school some type of culture," he said.

The Rebels nickname had dated from TF South's opening in 1958. It was part of a branding scheme that included the Confederate flag and a mascot named Ritchie Rebel.

As the school's student body became more diverse, the Confederate symbols became the subject of criticism in the student body and surrounding community, leading to them being dropped.

According to the latest Illinois State Board of Education data, TF South has an enrollment of 1,840 that is 61.0% black, 24.0% Hispanic and 9.9% white.

The adoption of the Red Wolves can lead to the modification of some longtime traditions, like the firing off of a cannon at football games when the home team scores a touchdown.

"We can switch that with a howling noise," Newman said.

Other suggestions include themed names for the mascot (Victor E. Wolf), the student section (The Pack), the athlete or student of the week or month (Leader of the Pack), the home court or field (The Den) and the feeder organization (The Pup Pack).

The distinctive nature of the name — the only high-profile use of Red Wolves nickname is by Division I Arkansas State — adds to its appeal.

"We definitely looked into that," Newman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.