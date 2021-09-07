TF South quarterback Jacob Urdiales, a latecomer to football, makes up for lost time

LANSING — Jacob Urdiales came late to football and later still to varsity competition.
But the TF South senior quarterback is making the most of the time he has left.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder threw a pair of touchdown passes as South bounced back from a shutout loss to Chesterton in Week 1 by knocking off Lane Tech 41-20 on Friday night.
Those were the first varsity touchdowns for Urdiales, who started playing football as a freshman at South.
"I was a baseball kid," he said. "I played baseball all my life."
But Urdiales, a catcher for the South baseball team, knew the football players from growing up with them. And something about the sport caught his attention.
"It just gives you a different feeling," he said. "Like a Spartan feeling, like you're about to go to war, especially with the brothers next to your side. ... It's just a great feeling to do it with the people you love, you know?"
Learning football on the fly wasn't always easy.
"My freshman year wasn't the greatest," Urdiales said. "I had to work a lot, go in the gym a lot and definitely throw the ball a lot."
He won the starting quarterback job on the frosh-soph/junior varsity team as a sophomore. But with the outlook for an Illinois prep football season looking uncertain last fall, Urdiales moved across the border to Lake Central.
That didn't lead to the playing time he'd hope for, however. Urdiales did not play any varsity snaps, seeing only JV action.
So he came back to TF South, which was looking for a quarterback after graduating two-year starter Isiah Lewis.
"He had a lot to learn," South coach Bob Padjen said. "A lot's changed. (But) he's a pretty bright kid, so he picks up on things."
It helps that Urdiales has plenty of help on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Ernest Temple ran 27 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns against Lane Tech.
"If I'm being honest, I don't look at him as my tailback," Urdiales said of Temple. "I look at him as my friend. We have long talks when we're in the car together ... we're just talking about life."
The talent doesn't stop there for South. Brandon Woods and Willie Roberts, who caught TD passes on Friday, are part of a deep and speedy receiving corps.
"It's the best thing a quarterback can ask for," Urdiales said of his talented pass catchers. "Especially when you can gain a personal connection with these guys."
Having all those options has allowed TF South to open up the playbook for Urdiales this fall, compared to his sophomore season.
"Now that I'm a senior we're doing a little more RPOs (run-pass option)," he said. "Definitely doing more pass plays. Sophomore year we didn't do a lot of pass plays."
The goal is to help South (1-1) get back to the playoffs for the fifth straight year — there was no postseason in the pandemic-shortened spring campaign — and the 20th time in 23 seasons. And after starting football so late, Urdiales would love to keep playing it past this fall.
"This is my senior year," he said. "I don't have any film from junior year. So I'm trying to get as much as I can out here and hopefully get an offer or be a walk-on."