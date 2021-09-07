TF South quarterback Jacob Urdiales, a latecomer to football, makes up for lost time

LANSING — Jacob Urdiales came late to football and later still to varsity competition.

But the TF South senior quarterback is making the most of the time he has left.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder threw a pair of touchdown passes as South bounced back from a shutout loss to Chesterton in Week 1 by knocking off Lane Tech 41-20 on Friday night.

Those were the first varsity touchdowns for Urdiales, who started playing football as a freshman at South.

"I was a baseball kid," he said. "I played baseball all my life."

But Urdiales, a catcher for the South baseball team, knew the football players from growing up with them. And something about the sport caught his attention.

"It just gives you a different feeling," he said. "Like a Spartan feeling, like you're about to go to war, especially with the brothers next to your side. ... It's just a great feeling to do it with the people you love, you know?"

Learning football on the fly wasn't always easy.

"My freshman year wasn't the greatest," Urdiales said. "I had to work a lot, go in the gym a lot and definitely throw the ball a lot."