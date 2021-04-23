TF South's CJ Davis narrows down college options

TF South's CJ Davis knows time is running out to make a college choice. He also knows he wants it to be the right one.

"College is right around the corner," the senior outside linebacker said. "That's why I'm trying to make a decision. That's why it's taking me so long — I don't want to make any wrong moves."

Davis said his short list includes FCS member Montana and two in-state schools (NAIA Roosevelt and NCAA Division III Rockford).

"I just want to be in an environment where I can feel safe and call family too," he said. "I don't want to go somewhere and not feel comfortable."

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, feels very much at ease as one of the defensive leaders for TF South (4-1, 4-1 South Suburban Blue). He has 24 solo tackles, 19 assists, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for a unit allowing just under 12 points per game.

South coach Bob Padjen credits Davis' success in part on his thorough preparation.

"He studies the tape," Padjen said. "He really studies his position and the offensive positions. He knows what's coming."

Davis and Division II Upper Iowa recruit Chris Cox (32 tackles, 3.5 sacks) anchor the South defense.