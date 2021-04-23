TF South's CJ Davis narrows down college options

TF South's CJ Davis knows time is running out to make a college choice. He also knows he wants it to be the right one.
"College is right around the corner," the senior outside linebacker said. "That's why I'm trying to make a decision. That's why it's taking me so long — I don't want to make any wrong moves."
Davis said his short list includes FCS member Montana and two in-state schools (NAIA Roosevelt and NCAA Division III Rockford).
"I just want to be in an environment where I can feel safe and call family too," he said. "I don't want to go somewhere and not feel comfortable."
Davis, a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, feels very much at ease as one of the defensive leaders for TF South (4-1, 4-1 South Suburban Blue). He has 24 solo tackles, 19 assists, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for a unit allowing just under 12 points per game.
South coach Bob Padjen credits Davis' success in part on his thorough preparation.
"He studies the tape," Padjen said. "He really studies his position and the offensive positions. He knows what's coming."
Davis and Division II Upper Iowa recruit Chris Cox (32 tackles, 3.5 sacks) anchor the South defense.
"We knew they'd have to have great seasons and they have," Padjen said.
South will try to finish unbeaten against division rivals (the SSC counts crossover games in conference standings) when it travels to Lemont for its season finale. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
Meteors' season over
TF North's football season was shut down after a player tested positive for COVID-19, coach Tristan Stovall said.
The Meteors finished 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the South Suburban Blue. But there are signs of hope for the future.
Freshman Naeim Evans, North's starting quarterback, will return for three more seasons. This fall, he'll be joined by his incoming freshman brother Norrye, a 6-2, 230-pound defensive tackle.
Naeim Evans had one of North's highlights in last week's loss to TF South, a 59-yard pass to Jahnez Williams.
"That was probably his best game of the season," Stovall said of Naeim Evans. "He stood in the pocket and delivered some good balls."
Spartans eye league title
There is plenty on the line for Marian Catholic football in Friday's season finale against Leo at St. Rita. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The goal, according to coach Erick Middleton: "To be able to go back-to-back as conference champs and kind of end the season on a good note."
The pandemic has scrambled the CCL/ESCC Red schedule, but Marian (1-4, 1-0) would win the four-team division with a victory. They beat DePaul Prep and did not play St. Joseph, which is scheduled to play only one conference game.
The game also will wrap up the prep careers of three Marian seniors who plan to play college football this fall. Running back Tajheem Lawson will be a preferred walk-on at Northern Illinois, defensive tackle Justin Stallworth is headed to FCS South Dakota and kicker Raymond Cantelo will play both football and baseball at Division III North Central.
Alvarado leads United
The TF United boys soccer co-op team wrapped up its third straight South Suburban Blue title last week, finishing 7-2-2 overall and in conference play. A big reason was the play of team MVP Luis Alvarado, a three-year starter.
"He was probably the most consistent player we had," United coach Alejandro Lagunas said. "He's been playing center-back, you couldn't get anything past him."
Alvarado, part of a talented senior core, also led United in assists and was among the leading goal scorers.