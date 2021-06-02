TF South's Shanera Cambric heading to state in long jump

MINOOKA — Shanera Cambric's whirlwind track season will last another week.
The TF South senior broke her own program record in the long jump at Wednesday's Class 3A Minooka Sectional, finishing second to qualify for the 3A state finals on June 12 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Cambric also anchored a pair of fourth-place sprint relays and finished sixth in an exceptionally deep 100-meter race that produced four state qualifiers.
"Of course, I really wanted to qualify in all my other events," Cambric said. "But long jump, that's really my event."
Proof of that: Cambric broke a longstanding program record in the long jump on April 22, just 17 days after South started practice for its first season since 2019.
She went 5.62 meters then — the Illinois High School Association has switched to metric measurements for field events this spring — and was just a bit better Wednesday at 5.63 meters (about 18 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
"I'm excited and nervous," she said. "It's my last high school meet and I'm glad I finally qualified for state."
In a sectional dominated by two of the state's top programs — Lincoln-Way East edged Homewood-Flossmoor 126-117 for the title — TF South finished ninth among 16 teams with 17 points. A week earlier, South won its second consecutive South Suburban Blue championship, two years after winning conference for the first time in 18 years.
Cambric played a big role in that, winning the 100 and long jump and anchoring a pair of first-place relays. Fellow senior Taryn Wilson also helped out there, winning the shot put and taking third in the discus.
On Wednesday, Wilson wrapped up her prep career by taking fourth in the shot at 10.29 meters (about 33-9). Like Cambric, she was glad to finally have a chance to compete at sectional after a two-year layoff because of COVID-19.
"It was actually refreshing," said Wilson, who is headed to EIU on a full academic scholarship to study nursing. "I was sad that my junior year was so short. But I was able to come back my senior year and I have achieved more than I have within my four years of being here."
The conference title was nothing new for her family though.
"I was so ecstatic when I got first," Wilson said. "I said, 'I did it.' Because my sister (Trinity) did it before. When I was able to do it, it was like keeping it in the family."
Other than Cambric and Wilson, TF South fielded a young squad. The other three members of the 400 and 800 relay teams — Jasony Starkley, Nariah Vaughn and Laniya Porter — all will be back next season. They will build off season-best times at the sectional: 50.35 seconds in the 400 and 1:47.24 in the 800.
"We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores," South coach Elissa Belli said. "Today was a learning experience for what sectionals will be like next year, to hopefully get them ready for some more qualifiers next year."
Belli is looking forward to a more typical calendar next season, including offseason work and indoor competition. "It was a roller coaster of emotions," she said. "I keep telling people it's like five months of emotions squished into two months."
Class 3A Young Sectional: TF North advanced two athletes, as Nyarai Terry won the 100 hurdles (15.60) and Khaniya Higginbotham was runner-up in the 400 (1:02.79). The Meteors were sixth among 17 teams with 36 points.
Class 2A South Shore Sectional: Marian Catholic sophomore Mia Rodriguez advanced to state in two events, winning the 200 (26.14) and taking second in the 100 (12.59). The Spartans tied for sixth among 15 teams with 34 points.