TF South's Shanera Cambric heading to state in long jump

Cambric played a big role in that, winning the 100 and long jump and anchoring a pair of first-place relays. Fellow senior Taryn Wilson also helped out there, winning the shot put and taking third in the discus.

On Wednesday, Wilson wrapped up her prep career by taking fourth in the shot at 10.29 meters (about 33-9). Like Cambric, she was glad to finally have a chance to compete at sectional after a two-year layoff because of COVID-19.

"It was actually refreshing," said Wilson, who is headed to EIU on a full academic scholarship to study nursing. "I was sad that my junior year was so short. But I was able to come back my senior year and I have achieved more than I have within my four years of being here."

The conference title was nothing new for her family though.

"I was so ecstatic when I got first," Wilson said. "I said, 'I did it.' Because my sister (Trinity) did it before. When I was able to do it, it was like keeping it in the family."

Other than Cambric and Wilson, TF South fielded a young squad. The other three members of the 400 and 800 relay teams — Jasony Starkley, Nariah Vaughn and Laniya Porter — all will be back next season. They will build off season-best times at the sectional: 50.35 seconds in the 400 and 1:47.24 in the 800.